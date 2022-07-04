Dylan Fletcher retires from Olympic Sailing

Ahead of the 49er European Championships event starting Tuesday in Denmark, British 49er gold medalist Dylan Fletcher will announce that he is retiring from Olympic sailing.

This will increase the importance of the event as a starting starting point for the British Sailing Team members looking to represent Britain in the 49er at the Paris 2024 Games.

Fletcher’s future in Olympic sailing has been in question after the gold medal win in Tokyo, following which crew Stuart Bithell announced his retirement from Olympic sailing.

Dylan continued on the 49er circuit with new crew Rhos Hawes, but has been absent from some recent 49er events.

Fletcher recently married fiancee Charlotte Dobson, also a member of the British Sailing Team, who competed at Tokyo in the women’s 49er FX event.

