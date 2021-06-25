Flying 15 UK Nationals – Vilas and Turner keep it tight

Graham Vilas and Chris Turner continue to lead the Flying 15 UK National Championships after Day 2 at the Royal Northern and Clyde YC.

Three more races were completed on Day 2 and Vilas and Turner kept things tight with a 3, 3, 1 scoreline to open a three point gap ahead of Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett, who with a 2, 2, 5 score moved into second overall on 11 points.

Keeping hold of third place are Greg Wells and David Tulloch with 4, 4, 3, for 12 points.

While up into fourth place are Steve Goacher and Tim Harper, their 1, 5, 2, giving them 13 points, and taking them five points ahead of Ian Pinnell and Ian Cadwalader, who slip to fifth overall on 18 points.

Also moving in the right direction were Nathan Batchelor and Richard Rigg, with a win in the day’s second race lifting them to sixth overall with 22 points.

Racing continues through to Sunday 27 June, with eight races scheduled.

Flying 15 UK National Championship – Day 2 after 5 races, 1 discard (33 entries)

1st 4071 Graham Vials and Chris Turner – – -3 1 3 3 1 – – 8 pts

2nd 3760 Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett – – -8 2 2 2 5 – – 11 pts

3rd 4030 Greg Wells and David Tulloch – – 1 -5 4 4 3 – – 12 pts

4th 4021 Steve Goacher and Tim Harper – – 5 -13 1 5 2 – – 13 pts

5th 4055 Ian Pinnell and Ian Cadwalader – – 2 3 -11 6 7 – – 18 pts

6th 3942 Nathan Batchelor and Richard Rigg – – -18 4 9 1 8 – – 22 pts

7th 4087 Andy Tuncliffe and Kevan Gibb – – 7 6 13 -19 6 – – 32 pts

8th 3641 Mike Preston and Chris Robinson – – -17 7 6 9 10 – – 32 pts

9th 4004 Charles and Charlie Apthorp – – 6 16 -29 8 4 – – 34 pts

10th 4092 Nigel Biggs and Peter Evans – – 4 15 8 7 -16 – – 34 pts

11th 4033 Justin Waples and Jackie McKellar – – 12 9 5 -15 14 – – 40 pts

12th 3862 Alastair Stevenson and David Culpan – – 11 -14 7 10 13 – – 41 pts

13th 4024 Simon Kneller and Ben Longstaff – – 13 8 10 11 -15 – – 42 pts

14th 3965 Simon Childs and Kato Greer – – -14 10 12 12 9 – – 43 pts

15th 4017 Phil Snewin and Chris Ducker – – 9 12 15 17 -20 – – 53 pts

16th 4080 Simon Patterson and Simon Thompson – – 16 -20 19 13 12 – – 60 pts

17th 3520 John Reekie and Rory Yardley – – -22 17 14 21 11 – – 63 pts

18th 3884 Mark Nicholson and Steve Culpitt – – 10 11 35 18 26 – – 65 pts

19th 4013 Chris Bowen and Marion Bowen – – -25 21 17 14 21 – – 73 pts

20th 3622 Robert Mountain and A N Other – – 21 -22 16 20 19 – – 76 pts

21st 4059 Hamish Mackay and Sally Mackay – – 15 18 23 23 -24 – – 79 pts

22nd 4046 Richard Drabbie and Matt Pallett – – 20 19 -22 22 18 – – 79 pts

23rd 2260 John Hanson and HelenSelden – – 23 23 20 -26 17 – – 83 pts

24th 3463 John Thornley and Megan Thornley – – -28 25 18 25 23 – – 91 pts

25th 4084 Tim O’Brien and Sam Neal – – -30 29 27 16 22 – – 94 pts

26th 627 Bobby Salmond and David Cunningham – – 19 35 21 24 35 – – 99 pts

27th 3590 Charlie McKee and Simon Montague – – 27 24 25 27 -28 – – 103 pts

28th 3906 Peter Mountain and David Guite – – 26 -30 26 29 25 – – 106 pts

29th 3074 Alasdair Ireland and Alasdair Ireland Jr – – 29 26 24 28 35 – – 107 pts

30th 3732 Ian Hockey and Valerie Hockey – – 24 31 35 31 27 – – 113 pts

31st 3142 John Best and Iain Best – – 32 27 28 30 35 – – 117 pts

32nd 2803 Glen Fullarton and Craig McCracken – – 31 28 30 32 35 – – 121 pts

33rd 3451 Hugh Simpson and David Watkins – – 33 32 31 35 5 – – 131 pts

Related Post:

Flying 15 UK Nationals – Vilas and Turner take early lead