29er ALLEN GP at HISC – Mueller and Brellisford take hat-trick of wins

Emily Mueller and Florence Brellisford smashed the first day of the 29er ALLEN Grand Prix at Hayling Island SC.

Three race-wins from three races, puts them 12 points ahead of Elodie Edwards and Ewan Wilson (4,6,5) on 15 points with Aled Llewellyn-Jones and Ben Bradley (9,2,6) third on 17 points.

It was really a case of who could stay in contention to challenge them?

Sophie Dennis and Emma Wells took second in the first race but dropped away with a 12 and 17 to finish in sixth overall with 31 points.

Aled Llewellyn-Jones and Ben Bradley were second in race 2, bracketed with a 9 and 6, to finish third overall and 17 points.

While Kate Robertson and Molly Hinsliff-Smith recovered from a poor start (27,16) to grab second in the final race and finished in 12th overall.

For Elodie Edwards and Ewan Wilson consistency paid, their 4, 6, 5, scoreline putting them second overall with 15 points.

The discard may help some – Leo Wilkinson and Sam Jones carry a 15 with their 3 and 4 places – but Mueller and Brellisford will be hard to catch if they can perform to this level again on Sunday.

UK 29er ALLEN Grand Prix at HISC – Leaders after 3 races (56 entries)

1st 2743 Emily Mueller and Florence Brellisford – – 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd 2905 Elodie Edwards and Ewan Wilson – – 4 6 5 – – 15 pts

3rd 3066 Aled Llewellyn-Jones and Ben Bradley – – 9 2 6 – – 17 pts

4th 2966 Leo Wilkinson and Sam Jones – – 3 4 15 – – 22 pts

5th 3085 Marten Mikk and Ewan Plowden-Wardlaw – – 14 7 3 – – 24 pts

6th 3081 Sophie Dennis and Emma Wells – – 2 12 17 – – 31 pts

7th 2903 Freddie Westwell and Jesse Kibble – – 5 14 12 – – 31 pts

8th 2661 Monique Vennis-Ozanne and Jess Jobson – – 11 19 7 – – 37 pts

9th 2982 Tom Storey and Ben Willett – – 20 5 13 – – 38 pts

10th 2788 Nick Evans and Sam Webb – – 16 10 14 – – 40 pts

11th 2811 Ollie Evans and Ben Hutton-Penman – – 13 23 8 – – 44 pts

12th 1504 Kate Robertson and Molly Hinsliff-Smith – – 27 16 2 – – 45 pts

13th 2816 Santi Sesto Cosby and George May – – 6 15 24 – – 45 pts

14th 3079 Raulf Berry and Ben Millard – – 17 17 11 – – 45 pts

15th 2924 Karrie Clark and Lia Fletcher – – 7 18 21 – – 46 pts

Full results available here . . .