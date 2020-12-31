Fastnet Rock race enthusiasts spoilt for choice in 2021

Royal Western Yacht Club launches the Plymouth Lonely Rock Race 2021.

Fastnet Rock race enthusiasts will be spoilt for choice in 2021, Covid-19 restrictions allowing, with the announcement by the Royal Western YC that the Plymouth Lonely Rock Race will start on 4 July 2021.

This will be a month ahead of the 49th edition of the Rolex Fastnet Race, which will take place on the new course – from Cowes to Cherburg via the Fastnet Rock – starting 8 August 2021.

The Plymouth Lonely Rock Race 2021 will start and finish in Plymouth after rounding the Fastnet Rock to port and leaving the Isles of Scilly to port on the return.

The Original Lonely Rock Race was put together in 2020 to continue the legacy of the ‘Fastnet Race’ course, the original classic 600-mile offshore race, which was formed by members of the RWYC in 1925.

Entry for the Plymouth Lonely Rock Race opens 14 January 2021 and is limited to the first 70 boats. Send your intent to enter to [email protected]

Entry for the 49th edition of the Rolex Fastnet Race, opens on 12 January 2021. Fastnet Race entry details here . . .

