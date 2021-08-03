RS Aero Europeans – Tricky Opening on Lake Garda

Racing got underway at the RS Aero Europeans at Fraglia Vela Malcesine, Lake Garda after a weekend of preparation including measuring in the fleet of 70.

In the 26 boat RS Aero 5 fleet Attila Banyai (HUN) looked impressive with a large lead in race 1 to ultimately score a 1, 3, 1, with Francesca Ramazzotti (ITA) taking the other race win.

As no more racing was possible in the afternoon that left Attila Banyai overall leader,with 2nd Francesca Ramazzotti and 3rd Axel Almerson (SWE).

Anouck De Ripainsel (BEL) and Roy Van Maanen (IRL) rounded out the top five overnight.

In the 44 boat RS Aero 7 fleet consistency was key with the variety of wind strength giving on opportunity for everyone to perform.

Top of the leader board overnight is Daragh Sheridan (IRL) with an excellent 2, 3, 2, one point ahead of Peter Barton (GBR) with two race wins giving a 1, 1, 6, scoreline.

Winner of the final race was Leopoldo Sirolli (ITA) to take third overall.

Rounding out the top five was the consistent Javier Estarellas (ESP) and Erik Wahlberg (SWE).

RS Aero 5 European Championship leaders after 3 races (26 entries)

1st HUN 3001 Attila BANYAI YouthM – – 1 3 1 – – 5 pts

2nd ITA 3495 Francesca RAMAZZOTTI SrW – – 5 1 2 – – 8 pts

3rd SWE 3164 Axel ALMERSSON YouthM – – 8 5 4 – – 17 pts

4th BEL 2974 Anouck DE RIPAINSEL YouthW – – 4 9 5 – – 18 pts

5th IRL 3827 Roy VAN MAANEN MasterM – – 3 4 12 – – 19 pts

6th SWE 2072 Elliot HELLSTROM YouthM – – 6 7 8 – – 21 pts

7th BEL 3832 Stef DE CLERCQ SrM – – 11 2 13 – – 26 pts

8th RUS 3831 Vladislav IVANOVSKIY SrM – – 7 14 6 – – 27 pts

9th SWE 3834 Vanja RAMM-ERICSON YouthW – – 2 24 3 – – 29 pts

10th ITA 3491 Ludovica CUI SrW – – 12 8 14 – – 34 pts

11th USA 3836 Jacques KERREST MasterM – – 10 6 19 – – 35 pts

12th ITA 3553 Alice SUSSARELLO YouthW – – 13 17 9 – – 39 pts

13th ITA 3556 Benedetta SECHI SrW – – 16 13 10 – – 39 pts

14th ITA 3551 Sara MURRU YouthW – – 17 11 11 – – 39 pts

15th GER 1885 Michelle KRULL SrW – – 18 15 7 – – 40 pts

RS Aero 7 European Championship leaders after 3 races (44 entries)

1st IRL 3829 Daragh SHERIDAN SrM – – 2 3 2 – – 7 pts

2nd GBR 3597 Peter BARTON SrM – – 1 1 6 – – 8 pts

3rd ITA 3558 Leopoldo SIROLLI YouthM – – 11 2 1 – – 14 pts

4th ESP 3381 Javier ESTARELLAS MasterM – – 4 6 4 – – 14 pts

5th SWE 2314 Erik WAHLBERG SrM – – 3 10 11 – – 24 pts

6th GBR 2738 Spike DANIELS MasterM – – 7 8 9 – – 24 pts

7th IRL 3289 Noel BUTLER SrM – – 8 12 7 – – 27 pts

8th BEL 3428 Victor DE RIPAINSEL SrM – – 5 5 20 – – 30 pts

9th ITA 3490 Giulio SIROLLI SrM – – 10 17 5 – – 32 pts

10th SWE 3111 Aron WÄRNBERG YouthM – – 14 4 15 – – 33 pts

11th ITA 3425 Sandro PAGLIALUNGA SrM – – 16 7 14 – – 37 pts

12th IRL 3288 Stephen Oram ORAM MasterM – – 9 16 12 – – 37 pts

13th GER 3370 Eric RIEVE SrM – – 18 11 13 – – 42 pts

14th SWE 1442 Björn WÄRNBERG SrM – – 12 21 10 – – 43 pts

15th ITA 3489 Guido SIROLLI MasterM – – 13 9 25 – – 47 pts

