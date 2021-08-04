Tokyo 2020 Games – Olympic Sailing Day 11 – Gold for GBR and AUS

Day 11, the final day of racing at the Tokyo Games Sailing events in Enoshima, Japan, with just the two 470 events to complete their Medal races.

For Britain, Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre claimed the women’s 470 Gold, crossing the finish line of the Medal race in fifth after sailing a perfect race, carefully covering the French and Polish teams.

The Swiss pair, Linda Fahrni Maja Siegenthaler led from start to finish, with the Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Jolanta Ogar of Poland taking fourth at the finish to claim Silver ahead of the French pair, Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz who took the Bronze.

NEWS FLASH – France protest against GBR . . . PROTEST DISMISSED . . .



First up was the men’s 470 with the Australian pair, Mathew Belcher and Will Ryan quickly taking the lead from Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergstrom of Sweden and completing another race win to confirm the Gold.

Dahlberg and Bergstrom took Silver and Jordi Xammar and Nicolas Rodriguez of Spain finished in fifth to take the bronze.

Britain’s Luke Patience and Chris Grube finished in fifth overall.

470 Men – Final after 10 races +Medal race (19 entries)

Gold AUS Mathew Belcher and Will Ryan – – 2 – – 23 pts

Silver SWE Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergstrom – – 4 – – 45 pts

Bronze ESP Jordi Xammar and Nicolas Rodriguez – – 10 – – 55 pts

4th NZL Paul Snow-Hansen and Dan Willcox – – 6 – – 57 pts

5th GBR Luke Patience and Chris Grube – – 16 – – 70 pts

6th ITA Giacomo Ferrari and Giulio Calabro – – 14 – – 81 pts

7th JPN Keiju Okada and Jumpei Hokazono – – 12 – – 82 pts

8th GRE Panagiotis Mantis and Pavlos Kagialis – – 18 – – 84 pts

9th USA Stuart McNay and David Hughes – – 8 – – 86 pts

10th TUR Deniz Cinar and Ates Cinar – – 20 – – 93 pts

470 Women – Final after 10 races + Medal race (21 entries)

Gold GBR Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre – – 10 – – 38 pts

Silver POL Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Jolanta Ogar – – 8 – – 54 pts

Bronze FRA Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz – – 12 – – 54 pts

4th SUI Linda Fahrni and Maja Siegenthaler – – 2 – – 64 pts

5th SLO Tina Mrak and Veronika Macarol – – 14 – – 69 pts

6th GER Luise Wanser and Anastasiya Winkel – – 4 – – 77 pts

7th JPN Ai Kondo Yoshida and Miho Yoshioka – – 16 – – 79 pts

8th ISR Noya Bar and Am Shahar Tibi – – 6 – – 80 pts

9th BRA Fernanda Oliveira and Ana Barbachan – – 20 – – 82 pts

10th NED Afrodite Zegers and Lobke Berkhout – – 18 – – 91 pts

Full results available here . . .