Kiwi SailGP team regroup as Olympic’s come calling

The New Zealand SailGP Team has announced its revamped crew as some of its sailing team prepare for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Helm Peter Burling and wing trimmer Blair Tuke will miss the next two SailGP events as the duo prepare to compete in the 49er class event at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

They will apparently continue their management roles from afar, working with the team on training and analysis remotely.

Joining the New Zealand SailGP Team are international high-performance sailors Arnaud Psarofaghis (helm), James Wierzbowski (flight controller) and New Zealand Olympic sailor Jason Saunders (wing trimmer).

Psarofaghis is one of Switzerland’s top foiling catamaran specialists. Wierzbowski is no stranger to SailGP, having played a pivotal role in the China SailGP Team in SailGP Season 1. Two-time Olympian Saunders rounds out the lineup and has a great opportunity to stake his claim for a role onboard an F50.

Andy Maloney and Josh Junior, fresh from their recent world championship successes at the Finn Gold Cup, will assume the team leadership roles at the Italy Sail Grand Prix in Taranto (June 5-6).

They will then miss the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix in Plymouth (July 17-18) as they also move to Tokyo for their Olympic build up.

The re-vamped New Zealand SailGP Team will assemble in Taranto, Italy, on 30 May to prepare for the first-ever Italy Sail Grand Prix on 5-6 June.

