Tokyo moves to Delivery Mode with 63 days to Opening

The final meeting of the IOC Coordination Commission for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 has concluded with 63 days remaining until the Opening of the Games.

IOC President Thomas Bach, said: “With just 65 days to go until the Opening Ceremony, we are now very delivery-focused. The athletes from all around the world are grateful to Japan for its diligent preparations, and are looking forward to safe and secure Olympic and Paralympic Games where they can finally shine.”

the IOC President confirmed that as many as 75 per cent of the residents of the Olympic Village are already vaccinated or have secured vaccination; and that there is good reason to believe that this figure will be well over 80 per cent at the time of the Games.

John Coates, the Chair of the IOC’s Coordination Commission for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, said: “It has become clearer than ever that these Games will be safe for everyone participating and the Japanese people.”

It was announced during the Coordination Commission meeting that the IOC is already actively working to bring medical personnel from abroad to support the safe and secure delivery of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

The recent publication of the second edition of the Playbooks was highlighted by the Coordination Commission as another important step towards Games-time operations, further reinforced by confidence shown by the World Health Organization in the risk-mitigation measures being planned for Games time.

The final editions of the Playbooks are due to be published in June.

Japan’s health ministry says the number of severe COVID-19 cases in the country hit a record high on Saturday. 602 new cases of the coronavirus were reported in Japan’s capital on Saturday, down 170 from a week ago.

Nine areas in Japan, including Tokyo, are currently under state of emergency measures until May 31, and Okinawa will be added to the state of emergency on Sunday 23 May.

Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide says the government will study the infection situation next week and decide on an extension by the end of May.

