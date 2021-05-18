Tokyo to allow late team changes for Covid affected Athletes

The British Olympic Association has confirmed to Sailweb that Tokyo 2020 has allowed a late replacement policy for Covid-related changes post 7 July, but before individual sports’ events start.

Although this will depend on suitable replacements being available and having completed the stringent entry regulations that have been issued by the Tokyo Authorities.

For the Team GB sailing squad that would allow athlete changes upto the 24 July – racing starts on the 25 July.

All participants at the Games are required to take two COVID-19 tests on separate days, within 96 hours before they fly to Japan and obtain negative certificates for both. There will be a further COVID-19 test on arrival in Japan.

They will also have to have followed the ‘playbook’ rules on contact with other participants and their movements within Japan.

The British Olympic Association are currently awaiting guidance on the status of athletes being able to access the Covid-19 Vaccine.

Sir Hugh Robertson, Chair of the BOA, said: “The Government’s vaccine rollout has been excellent and, coupled with the IOC’s donation of the Pfizer vaccine for athletes, means we are hopeful of getting all athletes vaccinated before they travel to Tokyo.”

“It is important for this to happen soon, to assure our hosts in Tokyo that we are doing all we can to keep their population safe.”

And the sooner the better for the athletes.

There have been reports of adverse reaction to vaccine jabs, and there will be little time to recover to peak fitness before the Games start on the 25 July.

The British Sailing Team have been contacted for comment on their replacement policy.

Related Post:

Tokyo Games Playbooks – Updated to address evolving situation of the pandemic

British Sailing Team – Coping with this very different Olympics