Stu Bithell warming up for Tokyo with cleansweep at WPNSA

Olympic Team GB 49er sailor Stuart Bithell, took time off from training for Tokyo 2020+1 with a productive weekend in the International Moth.

A cleansweep of six race wins at the WPNSA Grand Prix put Bithall ten points ahead of Kyle Stoneham and James McMillan, who tied on points to complete the podium places.

With Bithall grabbing the race wins it was all about the battle for second . . . which went to Dave Hivey in the first race, and then back to back second place finishes for Stoneham on day one.

Day two saw McMillan chase Bithell home in race 4, then Jack Wetherell, enjoying the ‘fresh to frightening’ breeze, knocking out two final runner-up finishes.

So after a long winter with no racing, 30 Moth sailors made it to Weymouth for some top class racing, and despite a windy weekend, they were not disappointed.

But they came up against Bithell, on the British Sailing Team’s home waters, and at a fitness level approaching something most of them can only dream about.

Onward and upward for Stu and his 49er partner Dylan Fletcher when the real Fun and Games start in Enoshima on Tuesday 27 July.

International Moth GP – 15-16 May 2021 (30 entries)

1st 463 Stuart Bithell – – 5 pts

2nd 4705 Kyle Stoneham – – 18 pts

3rd 48 James McMillan – – 18 pts

4th 4546 Alex Adams – – 20 pts

5th 4805 Nicolai Jacobsen – – 24 pts

6th 4778 Simon Hiscocks – – 31 pts

7th 4386 Andy Jefferies – – 45 pts

8th 4635 Jack Wetherell – – 47 pts

9th 4577 Doug Pybus – – 52 pts

10th 3980 Edward Redfearn – – 57 pts

