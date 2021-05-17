Flying Fifteen Nationals get the go ahead at last

The Royal Northern & Clyde Yacht Club has confirmed that the 2021 Flying Fifteen National Championships will take place from Thursday 24 to Sunday 27 June 2021.

After much negotiation and discussion RYA Scotland have, at last, obtained guidance from the Scottish government outlining the conditions which will apply to large regattas run under the current Covid-19 restrictions.

RNCYC looks forward to welcoming you at the end of June for what promises to be a fantastic event.

For operational reasons, and to underpin some of the procedures we need to adopt under the Covid-19 protocols, boats will be berthed in the marina. A methodology has been developed that will hold the boats off the pontoons and rope will be provided to facilitate this.

Launching and recovery will be by kind permission of the RNLI who have granted us limited access to their excellent slipway.

Currently it is anticipated that we shall have to group boats into bubbles and the procedure for doing this, and keeping the bubbles separate, will be advised on arrival.

