OK Dinghy carbon fibre mast hit by lightning

OK dinghy mast hit by lightning during Hellerup training session – sail undamaged but mast and boat destroyed.

Mindad DK media reported that the carbon fibre mast of Peter Plesner’s OK dinghy was hit by lightning, causing the mast top and bottom to melt, and punching a hole in the hull of the fiberglass dinghy where the lightning discharged.

Peter Plesner and the other OK sailors were unhurt.

It happened during a thunder storm on the Øresund strait between Sweden and Denmark, when a group of OK sailors were out training from the Hellerup Sailing Club in Denmark.

Troels Lykke