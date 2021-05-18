Katie Dabson secures podium place at Formula Kite Spain Series

Current world number one, Axel Mazella of France won the Cutty Sark Formula Kite Spain Series, Castelló, while American Daniela Moroz was the winner in the women’s category.
Mazella finished ahead of his compatriot Theo de Ramecourt and Croatian Martin Dolenc who finished third.
Moroz won the women’s category ahead of Lauriene Nolot of France and Britain’s Katie Dabson.
Spain’s Alejandro Climent in eleventh position is the new overall leader of the Cutty Sark FKSS 2021 circuit, after four of its six races, ahead of Poland’s Jakub Jurkowski.
On the podium Axel Mazella and Daniela Moroz received the 1,000 euro cheque as winners in the men’s and women’s categories from the Mayoress of the city, Amparo Marco.
The City Council was co-organiser of the event, which brought 101 athletes from 18 countries from four continents to the capital of La Plana.
The event was also supported by the Castelló Provincial Council, the Hotel del Golf Playa, the CD Eolo and the Real Club Náutico de Castellón.
Men – Final leaders Cutty Sark FKSS 2021 Castelló
1st Axel Mazella (FRA) – – 6 pts
2nd Theo de Ramecourt (FRA) – – 7 pts
3rd Martin Dolenc (CRO) – – 12 pts
4th Maxs Zakowski (POL) – – 14 pts
5th Maximilian Maeder (SIN) – – 16 pts
Women – Final leaders Cutty Sark FKSS 2021 Castelló
1st Daniela Moroz (USA) – – 61 pts
2nd Lauriene Nolot (FRA) – – 72 pts
3rd Katie Dabson (GBR) – – 81 pts
4th Julia Damasiewicz (POL) – – 87 pts
5th Gisela Pulido (ESP) – – 97 pts