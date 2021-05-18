Katie Dabson secures podium place at Formula Kite Spain Series

Current world number one, Axel Mazella of France won the Cutty Sark Formula Kite Spain Series, Castelló, while American Daniela Moroz was the winner in the women’s category.

Mazella finished ahead of his compatriot Theo de Ramecourt and Croatian Martin Dolenc who finished third.

Moroz won the women’s category ahead of Lauriene Nolot of France and Britain’s Katie Dabson.

Spain’s Alejandro Climent in eleventh position is the new overall leader of the Cutty Sark FKSS 2021 circuit, after four of its six races, ahead of Poland’s Jakub Jurkowski.

On the podium Axel Mazella and Daniela Moroz received the 1,000 euro cheque as winners in the men’s and women’s categories from the Mayoress of the city, Amparo Marco.

The City Council was co-organiser of the event, which brought 101 athletes from 18 countries from four continents to the capital of La Plana.

The event was also supported by the Castelló Provincial Council, the Hotel del Golf Playa, the CD Eolo and the Real Club Náutico de Castellón.

Men – Final leaders Cutty Sark FKSS 2021 Castelló

1st Axel Mazella (FRA) – – 6 pts

2nd Theo de Ramecourt (FRA) – – 7 pts

3rd Martin Dolenc (CRO) – – 12 pts

4th Maxs Zakowski (POL) – – 14 pts

5th Maximilian Maeder (SIN) – – 16 pts

Women – Final leaders Cutty Sark FKSS 2021 Castelló

1st Daniela Moroz (USA) – – 61 pts

2nd Lauriene Nolot (FRA) – – 72 pts

3rd Katie Dabson (GBR) – – 81 pts

4th Julia Damasiewicz (POL) – – 87 pts

5th Gisela Pulido (ESP) – – 97 pts