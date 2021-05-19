Islay Watson leads iQFoil International on Garda

Britain’s Islay Watson leads the women’s iQFoil International on Garda after taking back-to-back wins on the opening day.

Wind foilers returned to Lake Garda for the 2021 iQFoil International Games with over 100 competitors from 20 countries taking part in the men and women’s fleets and completing five races.

Watson won her two flights to lead overall by two points from Delphine Cousin (3,1) and Lucie Belbeoch (1,3), with Marion Mortefon (3,3) in fourth place, all from France.

In the Men’s event there is a three-way tie with four competitors on two points after the first discard.

France’s Nicholas Goyard (1,1,-1) Clement Burgeois (1,-5,1) Adrien Mestre (1, 1,-21) and Luuc van Opzeeland (1,1,-70) of Holland.

The men’s defending champion Sebastian Koerdel (-29,5,1) of Germany finished the day in fifth position with six points.

Women – 2021 iQFoil International Games Garda (38 entries)

1st GBR529 Islay Watson 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd FRA775 Delphine Cousin 3 1 – – 4 pts

3rd FRA18 Lucie Belbeoch 1 3 – – 4 pts

4th FRA118 Marion Mortefon 3 3 – – 6 pts

5th FRA31 Lola Sorin 7 5 – – 12 pts

6th MEX28 Mariana Aguilar 5 7 – – 12 pts

7th NED33 Sara Wennekes 9 5 – – 14 pts

8th FRA712 Manon Pianazza 5 9 – – 14 pts

9th NOR29 Helle Oppedal 7 9 – – 16 pts

10th POL7 Maja Natalia Dziarnowska 9.0 15.0 – – 24.0 pts

Other GBR:

21st GBR714 Emily Hall 21 17 – – 38 pts

Men – 2021 iQFoil International Games Garda (69 entries)

1st FRA465 Nicolas Goyard -1 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd FRA53 Clement Bourgeois – 1 -5 1 – – 2 pts

3rd FRA7 Adrien Mestre 1 1 -21 – – 2 pts

4th NED55 Luuc van Opzeeland 1 1 -70 – – 2 pts

5th GER220 Sebastian Koerdel -29 5 1 – – 6 pts

6th NED465 Huig Jan Tak -17 1 5 – – 6 pts

7th FRA752 Alexandre Cousin -9 9 1 – – 10 pts

8th FRA10 Oel Pouliquen -9 5 5 – – 10 pts

9th FRA16 Yun Pouliquen 5 -25 5 – – 10 pts

10th ITA150 Nicolo Renna 5 -9 9 – – 14 pts

Best GBR:

15th GBR983 Matthew Barton -25 13 9 – – 22 pts

18th GBR360 Andy Brown 9 -61 17 – – 26 pts

