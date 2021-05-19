Islay Watson leads iQFoil International on Garda

Britain’s Islay Watson leads the women’s iQFoil International on Garda after taking back-to-back wins on the opening day.
Wind foilers returned to Lake Garda for the 2021 iQFoil International Games with over 100 competitors from 20 countries taking part in the men and women’s fleets and completing five races.
Watson won her two flights to lead overall by two points from Delphine Cousin (3,1) and Lucie Belbeoch (1,3), with Marion Mortefon (3,3) in fourth place, all from France.
In the Men’s event there is a three-way tie with four competitors on two points after the first discard.
France’s Nicholas Goyard (1,1,-1) Clement Burgeois (1,-5,1) Adrien Mestre (1, 1,-21) and Luuc van Opzeeland (1,1,-70) of Holland.
The men’s defending champion Sebastian Koerdel (-29,5,1) of Germany finished the day in fifth position with six points.
Women – 2021 iQFoil International Games Garda (38 entries)
1st GBR529 Islay Watson 1 1 – – 2 pts
2nd FRA775 Delphine Cousin 3 1 – – 4 pts
3rd FRA18 Lucie Belbeoch 1 3 – – 4 pts
4th FRA118 Marion Mortefon 3 3 – – 6 pts
5th FRA31 Lola Sorin 7 5 – – 12 pts
6th MEX28 Mariana Aguilar 5 7 – – 12 pts
7th NED33 Sara Wennekes 9 5 – – 14 pts
8th FRA712 Manon Pianazza 5 9 – – 14 pts
9th NOR29 Helle Oppedal 7 9 – – 16 pts
10th POL7 Maja Natalia Dziarnowska 9.0 15.0 – – 24.0 pts
Other GBR:
21st GBR714 Emily Hall 21 17 – – 38 pts
Men – 2021 iQFoil International Games Garda (69 entries)
1st FRA465 Nicolas Goyard -1 1 1 – – 2 pts
2nd FRA53 Clement Bourgeois – 1 -5 1 – – 2 pts
3rd FRA7 Adrien Mestre 1 1 -21 – – 2 pts
4th NED55 Luuc van Opzeeland 1 1 -70 – – 2 pts
5th GER220 Sebastian Koerdel -29 5 1 – – 6 pts
6th NED465 Huig Jan Tak -17 1 5 – – 6 pts
7th FRA752 Alexandre Cousin -9 9 1 – – 10 pts
8th FRA10 Oel Pouliquen -9 5 5 – – 10 pts
9th FRA16 Yun Pouliquen 5 -25 5 – – 10 pts
10th ITA150 Nicolo Renna 5 -9 9 – – 14 pts
Best GBR:
15th GBR983 Matthew Barton -25 13 9 – – 22 pts
18th GBR360 Andy Brown 9 -61 17 – – 26 pts
