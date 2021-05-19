Goodison replaces Ainslie for Italian and Great Britain SailGP events

Olympic Gold medallist and three-time Moth World Champion Paul Goodison will replace Ben Ainslie in the Great Britain SailGP Team for the Italian and Great Britain SailGP events.

Due to long standing personal commitments, the team’s Skipper Ben Ainslie will not compete in the next two events with the helm role filled instead by Olympic gold medalist and multi foiling world champion, Paul Goodison.

Ainslie will continue to lead the team in his role as CEO and return as helm for the ROCKWOOL Denmark Sail Grand Prix.

Goodison joins fresh from the 36th America’s Cup in Auckland where he was a member of the US challenger American Magic aboard their AC75 Patriot having previously been with the Swedish entry (Artemis Racing) for the 35th America’s Cup in Bermuda performing the role of mainsail trimmer for both teams.

Goodison commented “I’m a big fan of SailGP. It’s a great sporting spectacle with an unrivalled line up of athletes so when Ben called with this opportunity, I jumped at the chance to be involved.”

“Italy will be a special event for my family as my wife is Italian, and we currently live with our son in Garda, and to then have the opportunity to head home and compete in Plymouth, it doesn’t get much better!”

The next SailGP event is the first-ever Italian Sail Grand Prix in Taranto over the 5 and 6 June, followed by the home UK event in Plymouth over the 7 and 8 July 2021.

Great Britain SailGP Team for Taranto and Plymouth:

Paul Goodison | Helm | GBR | 43

Luke Parkinson | Flight Controller | AUS/GBR | 31

Iain Jensen | Wing Trimmer | AUS | 32

Matt Gotrel | Grinder | GBR | 32

Richard Mason | Grinder | GBR | 33

Anna Burnet | Athlete Trialist | GBR | 28

Great Britain SailGP Team Trial:

Great Britain SailGP Team will run the second of the team’s three-event trial to select a female athlete to join the sailing squad at the Taranto event.

Anna Burnet, who will be competing in the Nacra 17 class for Team GB in her first Olympic Games in Tokyo, will also join the team in Taranto, Italy, as part of the team’s three-event trial.

Hannah Diamond, Ellie Aldridge, Nikki Boniface and Emily Nagel will complete the trial programme in Plymouth, in July.

