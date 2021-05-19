IOC focused on safe Olympic and Paralympic Games for everybody

IOC President Thomas Bach spoke at the opening of a three-day online meeting with the Olympic organizing committee, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the Japanese government on Wednesday.

Bach claimed that he expects more than 80 percent set to enter the Olympic Village will have been vaccinated by the time of the start of the event at the end of July.

This follows the announcement that the Japanese government had succeeded in securing free provision of vaccines from US drug company Pfizer for athletes taking part in the Games.

Bach said, “Together with our Japanese partners and friends, I can only reemphasize this full commitment of the IOC to organize safe Olympic and Paralympic Games for everybody.”

The meeting will discuss anti-virus measures at the Games, whether or not to allow spectators, and if so, how many, and other measures such as to prevent heatstroke.

Tokyo Governor Koike Yuriko said the Metropolitan Government is doing all it can to contain the spread of coronavirus variants.

But in response to an urgent call from the governor of Okinawa, Japan’s government is considering expanding the coronavirus state of emergency.

Nine prefectures are already under the state of emergency, including Tokyo, Osaka, and Hokkaido. Nationwide, more than 5,200 new infections have so far been reported on Wednesday, as well as 73 deaths.

In response to the India coronavirus variant, the Japanese government now requires six countries – India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Maldives – to stay at government-designated accommodation for the first six days of a two-week self-isolation period upon arrival.

