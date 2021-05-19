Barton takes win at iQFoil International on Garda

107 sailors enjoyed some light wind slalom races on Lake Garda for day 2 of the 2021 iQFoil International Games Garda.
The women’s fleet caught up with the men’s and actually topped them, they now have five completed, while the men – who joined the ladies on the water later in the afternoon – could only finish one for a total of four races.
Matt Barton was easily the best of the British men, taking a win in his flight race and moving up to tenth place overall after discarding a 25th place.
Lucie Belbeoch (1,1,-15) is now leading the women, Islay Watson (3,-5,3) is now second, with Delphine Cousin (7,3,-21) in third.
In the men’s ranking Nicolas Goyard (FRA) added another race win to his previous three. In the all-French provisional podium, Adrien Mestre is second and Clement Bourgeois is third.
2020 iQFOiL International Games winner, Sebastian Koerdel is climbing his way up and went from fifth last night to fourth Wednesday.
Women – 2021 iQFoil International Games Garda (38 entries)
1st FRA18 Lucie Belbeoch 1 3 1 1 -15 – – 6 pts
2nd GBR529 Islay Watson 1 1 3 -5 3 – – 8 pts
3rd FRA775 Delphine Cousin 3 1 7 3 -21 – – 14 pts
4th GER33 Lena Erdil -27 7.0 RDG 1 9 1 – – 18 pts
5th FRA118 Marion Mortefon 3 3 5 7 -9 – – 18 pts
6th FRA31 Lola Sorin 7 5 BFD 1 7 – – 20 pts
7th MEX28 Mariana Aguilar 5 -7 3 5 7 – – 20 pts
8th FRA712 Manon Pianazza 5 9 7 3 -25 – – 24 pts
9th NOR29 Helle Oppedal 7 9 11 -19 5 – – 32 pts
10th ISR7 Maya Morris -19 11 11 7 5 – – 34 pts
Other GBR
26th GBR714 Emily Hall 21 17 BFD 23 29 – – 90 pts
Men – 2021 iQFoil International Games Garda (69 entries)
1st FRA465 Nicolas Goyard -1 1 1 1 – – 3 pts
2nd FRA7 Adrien Mestre 1 1 -21 1 – – 3 pts
3rd FRA53 Clement Bourgeois 1 5 1 70 – – 7 pts
4th GER220 Sebastian Koerdel -29 5 1 5 – – 11 pts
5th FRA9 Mathurin Jolivet 9 -17 9 1 – – 19 pts
6th FRA752 Alexandre Cousin -9 9 1 9 – – 19 pts
7th ITA150 Nicolo Renna 5 -9 9 5 – – 19 pts
8th FRA10 Oel Pouliquen 9 5 5 -17 – – 19 pts
9th NED465 Huig Jan Tak 17 1 5 70 – – 23 pts
10th GBR983 Matthew Barton -25 13 9 1 – – 23 pts
Other GBR
23rd GBR360 Andy Brown 9 -61 17 37 – – 63 pts
52nd GBR102 James Hatcher 21 53 49 70 – – 123 pts