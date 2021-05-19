Barton takes win at iQFoil International on Garda

107 sailors enjoyed some light wind slalom races on Lake Garda for day 2 of the 2021 iQFoil International Games Garda.

The women’s fleet caught up with the men’s and actually topped them, they now have five completed, while the men – who joined the ladies on the water later in the afternoon – could only finish one for a total of four races.

Matt Barton was easily the best of the British men, taking a win in his flight race and moving up to tenth place overall after discarding a 25th place.

Lucie Belbeoch (1,1,-15) is now leading the women, Islay Watson (3,-5,3) is now second, with Delphine Cousin (7,3,-21) in third.

In the men’s ranking Nicolas Goyard (FRA) added another race win to his previous three. In the all-French provisional podium, Adrien Mestre is second and Clement Bourgeois is third.

2020 iQFOiL International Games winner, Sebastian Koerdel is climbing his way up and went from fifth last night to fourth Wednesday.

Women – 2021 iQFoil International Games Garda (38 entries)

1st FRA18 Lucie Belbeoch 1 3 1 1 -15 – – 6 pts

2nd GBR529 Islay Watson 1 1 3 -5 3 – – 8 pts

3rd FRA775 Delphine Cousin 3 1 7 3 -21 – – 14 pts

4th GER33 Lena Erdil -27 7.0 RDG 1 9 1 – – 18 pts

5th FRA118 Marion Mortefon 3 3 5 7 -9 – – 18 pts

6th FRA31 Lola Sorin 7 5 BFD 1 7 – – 20 pts

7th MEX28 Mariana Aguilar 5 -7 3 5 7 – – 20 pts

8th FRA712 Manon Pianazza 5 9 7 3 -25 – – 24 pts

9th NOR29 Helle Oppedal 7 9 11 -19 5 – – 32 pts

10th ISR7 Maya Morris -19 11 11 7 5 – – 34 pts

Other GBR

26th GBR714 Emily Hall 21 17 BFD 23 29 – – 90 pts

Full results here . . .

Men – 2021 iQFoil International Games Garda (69 entries)

1st FRA465 Nicolas Goyard -1 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd FRA7 Adrien Mestre 1 1 -21 1 – – 3 pts

3rd FRA53 Clement Bourgeois 1 5 1 70 – – 7 pts

4th GER220 Sebastian Koerdel -29 5 1 5 – – 11 pts

5th FRA9 Mathurin Jolivet 9 -17 9 1 – – 19 pts

6th FRA752 Alexandre Cousin -9 9 1 9 – – 19 pts

7th ITA150 Nicolo Renna 5 -9 9 5 – – 19 pts

8th FRA10 Oel Pouliquen 9 5 5 -17 – – 19 pts

9th NED465 Huig Jan Tak 17 1 5 70 – – 23 pts

10th GBR983 Matthew Barton -25 13 9 1 – – 23 pts

Other GBR

23rd GBR360 Andy Brown 9 -61 17 37 – – 63 pts

52nd GBR102 James Hatcher 21 53 49 70 – – 123 pts

Full results here . . .