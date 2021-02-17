Goodison explains how the powerful AC75 rig is controlled

Paul Goodison explains just how complex and powerful an AC75 rig is and how he controlled it aboard American Magic in this PlanetSail Video.

Never has mainsheet trimming been quite so complex as it now is on an AC75.

Here Matt Sheahan talks with Olympic Gold medalist and six time world champion Paul Goodison about the AC75 rig.

Steve Ancsell looks back at the extraordinary Vendée Globe finish.

And as the pressure builds long the road to the America’s Cup Matt reviews what happened in the opening two days of the Prada Cup Final.



In this episode:

01:27​ Vendée Globe finish

13:18​ Paul Goodison on trimming by buttons

30:22​ Docktalk

35:01​ Prada Cup Final – Day 1 & 2 reviewed