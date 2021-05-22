Silver & Bronze for GBR at iQFoil International on Garda

Lucie Belbeoch and Nicolas Goyard of France are the winners of the 2021 iQFoil International Games on Garda.

Britain’s Islay Watson took silver in the women and Matthew Barton bronze in the men.

The medal race format involved a Quarter and Semi finals with the final comprising the best two meeting the top two ranked overall leaders.

In the women’s medal final Islay Watson took second behind Lucie Belbeoch with Delphine Cousin of France completing the podium. Lola Sorin finished in fouorth place.

In the mens medal final, Matthew Barton finished in third place behind Nicolas Goyard and Huig Jan Tak. Sebastian Koerdel of Germany finished in fourth place.

The U21 event went to: Men Max Castelein of Holland and Women Lola Sorin of France.



The new Olympic iQFOiL Class will now head into some training before the World Championship in Silvaplana, Switzerland, from 16 to 22 August.

Women – 2021 iQFoil International Games Garda (38 entries)

1st FRA18 Lucie Belbeoch

2nd GBR529 Islay Watson

3rd FRA775 Delphine Cousin

4th FRA31 Lola Sorin

5th ISR7 Maya Morris

6th FRA712 Manon Pianazza

7th GER33 Lena Erdil

8th MEX28 Mariana Aguilar

9th ISR2 Daniela Peleg

10th POL7 Maja Dziarnowska

11th NED33 Sara Wennekes

12th FRA118 Marion Mortefon

Other GBR

17th GBR714 Emily Hall

Full results here . . .

Men – 2021 iQFoil International Games Garda (69 entries)

1st FRA465 Nicolas Goyard

2nd NED465 Huig Jan Tak

3rd GBR983 Matthew Barton

4th GER220 Sebastian Koerdel

5th FRA53 Clement Bourgeois

6th NED36 Max Castelein

7th FRA9 Mathurin Jolivet

8th ITA150 Nicolo Renna

9th FRA10 Oel Pouliquen

10th FRA752 Alexandre Cousin

11th SUI63 Elia Colombo

12th ARU4 Ethan Westera

Other GBR:

23rd GBR360 Andy Brown

29th GBR102 James Hatcher

Full results here . . .