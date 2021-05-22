Silver & Bronze for GBR at iQFoil International on Garda

Lucie Belbeoch and Nicolas Goyard of France are the winners of the 2021 iQFoil International Games on Garda.
Britain’s Islay Watson took silver in the women and Matthew Barton bronze in the men.
The medal race format involved a Quarter and Semi finals with the final comprising the best two meeting the top two ranked overall leaders.
In the women’s medal final Islay Watson took second behind Lucie Belbeoch with Delphine Cousin of France completing the podium. Lola Sorin finished in fouorth place.
In the mens medal final, Matthew Barton finished in third place behind Nicolas Goyard and Huig Jan Tak. Sebastian Koerdel of Germany finished in fourth place.
The U21 event went to: Men Max Castelein of Holland and Women Lola Sorin of France.
The new Olympic iQFOiL Class will now head into some training before the World Championship in Silvaplana, Switzerland, from 16 to 22 August.
Women – 2021 iQFoil International Games Garda (38 entries)
1st FRA18 Lucie Belbeoch
2nd GBR529 Islay Watson
3rd FRA775 Delphine Cousin
4th FRA31 Lola Sorin
5th ISR7 Maya Morris
6th FRA712 Manon Pianazza
7th GER33 Lena Erdil
8th MEX28 Mariana Aguilar
9th ISR2 Daniela Peleg
10th POL7 Maja Dziarnowska
11th NED33 Sara Wennekes
12th FRA118 Marion Mortefon
Other GBR
17th GBR714 Emily Hall
Men – 2021 iQFoil International Games Garda (69 entries)
1st FRA465 Nicolas Goyard
2nd NED465 Huig Jan Tak
3rd GBR983 Matthew Barton
4th GER220 Sebastian Koerdel
5th FRA53 Clement Bourgeois
6th NED36 Max Castelein
7th FRA9 Mathurin Jolivet
8th ITA150 Nicolo Renna
9th FRA10 Oel Pouliquen
10th FRA752 Alexandre Cousin
11th SUI63 Elia Colombo
12th ARU4 Ethan Westera
Other GBR:
23rd GBR360 Andy Brown
29th GBR102 James Hatcher