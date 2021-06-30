Musto Skiff Worlds cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions

The Musto Skiff Class Association (MSCA) has confirmed that the ACO 11th Musto Skiff World Championships in Italy is now cancelled due to COVID-19.

The event organising committee has had growing concerns about the entry numbers and the impact of travel restrictions and new variants.

This year’s event was due to be hosted by Fraglia Vela Riva in partnership with the GBR Musto Skiff Class Association at Lake Garda over 27 September – 3 October 2021.

The class survey, which ran for 1 week in mid-June, attracted over 100 responses from the global fleets. In response to the question on plans to enter the 2021 Worlds in September, only 22% were prepared to book entry at this time.

Most of the reasons for not committing to enter related to uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic.

For any questions on the cancellation of the ACO 11th Musto Skiff World Championships, class members can contact the event organising team at [email protected]

