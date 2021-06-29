RS Aero Open Meeting at Eastbourne Sovereign SC

Eastbourne Sovereign SC hosted the RS Aero Class and laid on a three race no discard series to avoid the wastage of throwing a third of the day’s racing away.

The RS Aero 5s had a very close tussle with it tight at the top going into the final race.

Coming out ahead after the final race win with a two point advantage, was David Peaty from Tom Ahlheid in 2nd (1st Youth) and Sammy Isaacs-Johnson in 3rd.

Equally close was the racing in the RS Aero 7s with a near equal trade off between the slightly heavy sailors pulling out a little upwind and the lighter sailors clawing it all back again down wind.

Peter Barton took three race wins to finish with an eight point advantage ahead of Jack Miller who held good consistency to secure 2nd overall in the no discard series.

Whilst Simon Geyman made a spirited comeback to take the lead down the run in the final race, eventually finishing 2nd and third place overall.

RS Aero 5 – Final after 3 races

1st David Peaty – Draycote Water SC 2 1 1 – – 4 pts

2nd Tom Ahlheid – Frensham Pond SC 1 3 2 – – 6 pts

3rd Sammy Isaacs-Johnson – Maidenhead SC 3 2 3 – – 8 pts

4th Joe Slipper – Silverwing SC 4 4 4 – – 12 pts

5th Ollie Leeson – Queen Mary SC 6 5 5 – – 16 pts

6th Alex Simmonds – Eastbourne Sovereign SC 5 6 6 – – 17 pts

7th Isabelle Martin – Dalgety Bay SC 7 7 7 – – 21 pts

RS Aero 7 – Final after 3 races

1st Peter Barton – Lymington Town SC 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd Jack Miller – Felpham SC 2 3 3 – – 8 pts

3rd Simon Geyman – Datchet Water / Lym Town SC 6 5 2 – – 13 pts

4th Richard Bentley – Felpham SC 4 6 5 – – 15 pts

5th Oliver Hickling – Wembley SC 3 2 11 – – 16 pts

6th Ollie Lewis – Felpham SC 8 4 4 – – 16 pts

7th Nick Hart – Eastbourne Sovereign SC 5 9 6 – – 20 pts

8th Rob Ahlheid – Frensham Pond SC 11 7 8 – – 26 pts

9th Martin Roots – Cardiff Bay YC 9 11 7 – – 27 pts

10th Mark Smith – Eastbourne Sovereign SC 7 10 13 – – 30 pts

11th Mark Aldous – Felpham SC 13 8 12 – – 33 pts

12th Richard Ganley – Felpham SC 10 14 9 – – 33 pts

13th Jonathan Drake – RS Aero CA 14 13 10 – – 37 pts

14th Duncan Small – Dalgety Bay SC 12 12 14 – – 38 pts

15th James Leeson – Queen Mary SC 15 15 15 – – 45 pts