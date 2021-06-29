Annalise Murphy headed to third Olympics

Team Ireland has officially selected a team of three sailors to compete in the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer.

Olympic Silver Medallist Annalise Murphy is set to compete in her third Olympic Games in the Laser Radial Women, and her teammates Robert Dickson and Seán Waddilove will compete in the 49er Men.

Murphy will be competing in her third Olympic Games, she was fourth in London 2012 and won Silver in Rio 2016.

Murphy is back competing in this Olympic category after taking a short break after Rio, when she temporarily switched her focus to the Volvo Ocean Race and then the 49erFX.

Heading into their first Olympic Games, Dickson and Waddilove qualified for Tokyo following a top performance in the 49er Olympic Qualifying event in Lanzarote in March, the last opportunity to secure an Olympic berth.

The sailing events in Tokyo will run from 25 July – 2 August 2021 at Enoshima Yacht Harbour.

