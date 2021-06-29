Chichester Harbour Race Week 2021 – Early Bird discounts closing

Chichester Harbour Race Week returns in 2021 and will take place between the Monday 9 and Friday 13 August.

On-line entry is now open, but note that the Early Bird discounts close on Wednesday 30 June 2021 at 24:00 hrs, and there is also an entry limit for the event.

Race Week 2020 was cancelled due to the Covid-19 virus restrictions, but this year Chichester Harbour Federation will be running the event, hosted from Hayling Island SC, with a full programme of races in Chichester Harbour.

The regatta is one of the largest sailing dinghy regattas in the country and with many people choosing to take their holidays in the UK this year it is expected to produce a bumper turnout of over 400 boats.

The regatta is open to mono-hulled boats with individual class starts proposed for Fireball, Flying Fifteen, Finn, RS200, Solo, RS Feva, and RS Tera Sport, plus the RS Aero 7 & ILCA 7 and ILCA 6 & 4 each with combined starts, and the Hadron H2, RS Aero 9 & D-Zero racing together.

There will also be starts for Asymmetric and Fast, Medium and Slow handicap classes.

Also from Wednesday 11 to Friday 13 August there will be class starts for RS Elite keelboats with two races per day, and new for 2021 one race a day for monohulled cruisers.

In addition to the class starts listed, if there are ten or more boats entered in a class by 31 July, then you will get your own class prizes.

For more information, NOR and Entry, including the Early Bird discount, see the Race Week website here . . .

Note that the Early Bird discounts close on Wednesday 30 June 2021 at 24:00 hrs and there is an entry limit for the event.

Related Post:

Chichester Harbour Race Week back in action for 2021

Burnham Week 2021 is Open for Entry