Earlybird Entry open for 2024 Round Hayling Challenge

The Round Hayling Island Challenge is a great celebration for all craft taking part.

Entry is now open with an ‘earlybird’ discount available until midnight 30 June 2024.

Open to Wingfoilers, Windsurfers, SUP’s, Rowers and Outriggers (OC1, OC2, OC6) . . . the aim is to appeal both experienced and less experienced competitors.

To secure your EarlyBird place on the start line for the Round Hayling Challenge visit the Entry Page here

This iconic event gives entrants the opportunity to challenge themselves to a full 14 mile circumnavigation with the comfort of having safety cover on hand at all times. The 14 mile circumnavigation can take anything from 40 minutes to 4 hours.

Competitors face several challenges in this historic race, including navigating under the road bridge that links the Island to the mainland, and through the remnants of the old Hayling Billy railway bridge into Langstone Harbour.

Then its across Langstone Harbour to the Solent and the final challenge across Hayling Bay and back into Chichester Harbour to complete your Challenge at Hayling Island SC.

Perfectly situated at the entrance of Chichester Harbour, HISC not only offers amazing views over the harbour but also breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as overnight accommodation for both entrants and spectators.

There will be live music as you come off the water, followed by a BBQ dinner and a DJ set to keep the festivities going into the evening.

For more information about the event check out The Round Hayling Challenge website page