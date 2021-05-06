Burnham Week 2021 is Open for Entry

This premier east coast regatta (28 August-4 September) at Burnham-on-Crouch traditionally takes place to include the August Bank Holiday, which means now is the time to plan that all-important nautical staycation.

Book your holiday at this east coast beauty spot with eight days of fantastic racing and prizes on offer for both weekend and mid-week racing.

There is something for everyone at Burnham Week with a wide range of classes to choose from including spinnaker and non-spinnaker racing divisions. The day boat classes such as the Dragon, Squib, and local one-designs (Royal Burnham and Royal Corinthian One-Designs) always enjoy a good turnout.

For the first time also, Burnham Week has expanded the event to include divisions for stand-up paddleboards, kayaks and river swimmers.

For a three-day short-break, the Bank Holiday weekend racing is hugely popular with not only the Multihull Offshore Cruising & Racing Association (MOCRA ) but also dinghy fleets, which offer a series of weekend races for Ospreys and mixed handicap classes, or any class that can muster a fleet of seven.

The final Saturday is Trophy Day and, for IRC classes, includes a chance to win the prestigious Town Cup, which is being run alongside the Houghton Cup (one of the oldest offshore races on the East Coast) in conjunction with EAORA (East Anglian Offshore Racing Association).

In response to competitors’ requests Edwin Buckley – PRO – said he hopes being flexible will encourage wider participation in Burnham Week 2021:

“Flexibility is a common request from competitors, and we are setting up to do just that. First starts will be at midday – some fleets are looking for one start each day and other fleets are asking if they can have two starts each day, midweek.”

“The answer is: ‘Yes, you can’. We are going to be flexible and provide the racing each fleet is aiming for.”

As well as the competitive nature of this iconic family regatta, Burnham Week’s fun social reputation is legendary.

As usual there are events lined up at all three clubs (Royal Corinthian YC, Royal Burnham YC, Burnham SC) throughout the week. One of the biggest events of the Week is Quay Day, a fun-packed day for everyone on Bank Holiday Monday (30 August).

For more information about the regatta, including how to enter, go to http://www.burnhamweek.com

Here you’ll also find the Notice of Race and details about the Town Cup – Burnham Week’s signature event.

Sue Pelling