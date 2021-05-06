Team GB unveil kit ahead of Tokyo 2020

Adidas has revealed the new kit that will be worn by Team GB athletes at the Tokyo Games taking place this summer.

One of the key features of the new kit is the deconstructed Union flag.

The village wear designs also feature lion graphics alongside the national flowers of England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, and incorporate transparent overlays to bring a rich depth of uniqueness and modern relevancy to celebrating national pride.

To help athletes keep cool during what is set to be the hottest Games on record, the kit features HEAT.RDY technology, which is constructed using cooling material and textures that are optimised for use in hot environments.

The collection includes competition wear for a breadth of sports such as track and field and gymnastics, as well as debut Olympic sports like skateboarding and sport climbing, alongside podium and village wear.

See the Team GB Tokyo 2020 adidas kit in more detail here . . .

