Cascais 49er and 49erFX Championship – Day 3 Results

The Clube Naval de Cascais hosted Cascais 49er and 49erFX Championship completed three more races on Thursday.
The Spanish pair Tamara Echegoyen and Paula Barcelo now lead the women’s 49erFX, eight points ahead of Tina Lutz and Susann Beucke of Germany.
Third are Ida Marie Baad Nielsen and Marie Thusgaard Olsen of Denmark.
Britain’s Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey are fifth overall.
In the men’s 49er fleet, Ian Barrows and Hans Henken of the USA keep their lead,now tied on 18 points with Nevin Snow and Dane Wilson of the US, who took back to back wins.
In third place are Marco Grael and Gabriel Borges of Brazil.
No British crews in the men’s 49er event.
49erFX Cascais Championship – Leaders after 9 races (1 discard) (28 entries)
1st ESP TaMARA ECHEGOYEN and PAULA BARCELO – – 7 2 3 -19 13 6 2 3 2 – – 38 pts
2nd GER Tina Lutz and Susann Beucke – – -21 4 13 8 3 2 8 5 3 – – 46 pts
3rd DEN Ida Marie Baad Nielsen and Marie Thusgaard Olsen – – 3 -12 9 9 2 5 10 7 4 – – 49 pts
4th NED Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz – – 5 14 2 12 1 15 -25 2 1 – – 52 pts
5th GBR Charlotte I Dobson and Saskia Tidey – – 6 20 1 4 14 9 4 4 -29 – – 62 pts
6th BRA Martine Grael and Kahena kunze – – 4 6 4 7 11 -13 11 13 10 – – 66 pts
7th SGP Kimberly Lim and Cecilia Low – – -23 9 16 5 5 7 17 9 5 – – 73 pts
8th BEL Isaura Maerhaub and Anouk Geurks – – 8 11 15 6 -16 10 3 14 8 – – 75 pts
9th FRA FISCHER Kevin and Dubois Albane – – 1 19 8 3 15 1 1 -29 29 – – 77 pts
10th FRA Sebesi Lili and Jauvin Yann – – 2 1 7 20 7 3 9 -29 29 – – 78 pts
49er Cascais Championship – Leaders after 9 races (1 discard (11 entries)
1st USA Ian Barrows and Hans Henken – – 3 1 1 3 -12 2 1 5 2 – – 18 pts
2nd USA Nevin Snow and Dane Wilson – – 4 3 2 1 3 -5 3 1 1 – – 18 pts
3rd BRA Marco Grael and Gabriel Borges – – 1 2 -12 7 1 1 5 2 5 – – 24 pts
4th IRL Robert Dickson and Sean Waooilove – – 2 5 -12 2 2 8 2 4 4 – – 29 pts
5th FRA Revil Theo and DEPERY Tim – – 5 7 -12 4 6 7 4 8 8 – – 49 pts
6th CAN William Jones and Evan DePaul – – 7 6 -12 9 7 6 9 3 6 – – 53 pts
7th POR Jorge Lima and Josa Costa – – -12 12 12 5 4 12 7 6 3 – – 61 pts
8th FRA Hippolyte Machetti and Sidoine Dantas – – -12 12 12 6 8 3 6 7 7 – – 61 pts
9th FRA Robert Solune and Sipan Valentin – – 6 4 3 -12 12 12 8 9 9 – – 63 pts
10th SUI Joshua Richner and Nilo Schurer – – -12 8 12 8 5 4 12 10 10 – – 69 pts
11th FRA GIROU Aristide and CHAUVIN Noah – – -12 12 12 12 12 12 10 11 11 – – 92 pts