Cascais 49er and 49erFX Championship – Day 3 Results

The Clube Naval de Cascais hosted Cascais 49er and 49erFX Championship completed three more races on Thursday.

The Spanish pair Tamara Echegoyen and Paula Barcelo now lead the women’s 49erFX, eight points ahead of Tina Lutz and Susann Beucke of Germany.

Third are Ida Marie Baad Nielsen and Marie Thusgaard Olsen of Denmark.

Britain’s Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey are fifth overall.

In the men’s 49er fleet, Ian Barrows and Hans Henken of the USA keep their lead,now tied on 18 points with Nevin Snow and Dane Wilson of the US, who took back to back wins.

In third place are Marco Grael and Gabriel Borges of Brazil.

No British crews in the men’s 49er event.

49erFX Cascais Championship – Leaders after 9 races (1 discard) (28 entries)

1st ESP TaMARA ECHEGOYEN and PAULA BARCELO – – 7 2 3 -19 13 6 2 3 2 – – 38 pts

2nd GER Tina Lutz and Susann Beucke – – -21 4 13 8 3 2 8 5 3 – – 46 pts

3rd DEN Ida Marie Baad Nielsen and Marie Thusgaard Olsen – – 3 -12 9 9 2 5 10 7 4 – – 49 pts

4th NED Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz – – 5 14 2 12 1 15 -25 2 1 – – 52 pts

5th GBR Charlotte I Dobson and Saskia Tidey – – 6 20 1 4 14 9 4 4 -29 – – 62 pts

6th BRA Martine Grael and Kahena kunze – – 4 6 4 7 11 -13 11 13 10 – – 66 pts

7th SGP Kimberly Lim and Cecilia Low – – -23 9 16 5 5 7 17 9 5 – – 73 pts

8th BEL Isaura Maerhaub and Anouk Geurks – – 8 11 15 6 -16 10 3 14 8 – – 75 pts

9th FRA FISCHER Kevin and Dubois Albane – – 1 19 8 3 15 1 1 -29 29 – – 77 pts

10th FRA Sebesi Lili and Jauvin Yann – – 2 1 7 20 7 3 9 -29 29 – – 78 pts

49er Cascais Championship – Leaders after 9 races (1 discard (11 entries)

1st USA Ian Barrows and Hans Henken – – 3 1 1 3 -12 2 1 5 2 – – 18 pts

2nd USA Nevin Snow and Dane Wilson – – 4 3 2 1 3 -5 3 1 1 – – 18 pts

3rd BRA Marco Grael and Gabriel Borges – – 1 2 -12 7 1 1 5 2 5 – – 24 pts

4th IRL Robert Dickson and Sean Waooilove – – 2 5 -12 2 2 8 2 4 4 – – 29 pts

5th FRA Revil Theo and DEPERY Tim – – 5 7 -12 4 6 7 4 8 8 – – 49 pts

6th CAN William Jones and Evan DePaul – – 7 6 -12 9 7 6 9 3 6 – – 53 pts

7th POR Jorge Lima and Josa Costa – – -12 12 12 5 4 12 7 6 3 – – 61 pts

8th FRA Hippolyte Machetti and Sidoine Dantas – – -12 12 12 6 8 3 6 7 7 – – 61 pts

9th FRA Robert Solune and Sipan Valentin – – 6 4 3 -12 12 12 8 9 9 – – 63 pts

10th SUI Joshua Richner and Nilo Schurer – – -12 8 12 8 5 4 12 10 10 – – 69 pts

11th FRA GIROU Aristide and CHAUVIN Noah – – -12 12 12 12 12 12 10 11 11 – – 92 pts

Full results available here . . .