470 European Championship – Day 5 Results

Penultimate day of the 470 European Championship in Vilamoura, Portugal, with two more races completed.

In the women’s 470 fleet Britain’s Olympic pair, Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre, hold onto fourth overall with the possibility of a podium finish in the Medal race on Friday.

Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retoraz of France have the lead, and look safe with a ten point margin going into Medal race.

In second are Spain’s Silvia Mas Depares and Patricia Cantero with a three point margin over Swiss pair Linda Fahrni and Maja Siegenthaler.

The points are very tight for the silver and bronze, everything depending on the finishing order for the Brits.

In the men’s event, Kevin Peponnet and Jeremie Mion of France keep their lead, now eight points ahead of the Kiwi pair Paul Snow-Hansen and Daniel Willcox.

Spain’s Jordi Xammar and Nicolas Rodriguez hold thrid place tied on points with Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergstom of Sweden.

Mathew Belcher and and Will Ryan of Australia are in fourth place.

Britains’ Olympic pair, Luke Patience and Chris Grube are in seventh (5th in the Europe only ranking) with Martin Wrigley and Alexander Hughes now safely behind them in eighth for the Medal race.

In the Mixed Fleet, Nitai Hasson and Saar Tami of Israel recovered well, winning both races to take a 12 point lead ahead of Germany’s Theres Dahnke and Matti Cipra.

Britain’s Vita Heathcote and Ryan Orr are in third and look safe for a podium finish.

470 Women – Leaders after 11 races, 1 discard (18 entries)

1st FRA 9 Camille LECOINTRE and Aloise RETORNAZ – – 1 5 1 6 8 3 3 -11 6 4 1 – – 38 pts

2nd ESP 18 Silvia MÁS DEPARES and Patricia CANTERO – – 3 3 2 3 3 -16 2 6 7 8 11 – – 48 pts

3rd SUI 5 Linda FAHRNI and Maja SIEGENTHALER – – 6 8 4 2 -17 9 4 3 3 10 2 – – 51 pts

4th GBR 1 Hannah MILLS and Eilidh MCINTYRE – – 2 2 12 -17 11 1 6 1 9 3 5 – – 52 pts

5th ITA 6 Elena BERTA and Bianca CARUSO – – 7 12 6 -13 13 7 7 10 1 7 4 – – 74 pts

6th BRA 177 Fernanda OLIVEIRA and Ana BARBACHAN – – 8 14 10 1 1 -18 9 12 4 9 8 – – 76 pts

470 Men – Leaders after 11 races, 1 discrad (29 entries)

1st FRA 27 Kevin PEPONNET and Jeremie MION – – 9 9 1 4 -13 2 2 1 5 4 2 – – 39 pts

2nd NZL 1 Paul SNOW-HANSEN and Daniel WILLCOX – – 1 -10 6 7 1 4 4 3 8 8 5 – – 47 pts

3rd ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Nicolas RODRIGUEZ – – 10 2 4 5 6 11 -12 8 3 1 4 – – 54 pts

4th SWE 349 Anton DAHLBERG and Fredrik BERGSTRÖM – – 5 5 2 9 15 7 UFD 4 2 2 3 – – 54 pts

5th AUS 11 Mathew BELCHER and Will RYAN – – 13 1 7 3 8 5 5 2 11 UFD 9 – – 64 pts

6th SUI 46 Kilian WAGEN and Gregoire SIEGWART – – 2 7 -16 8 11 3 3 9 16 9 7 – – 75 pts

7th GBR 4 Luke PATIENCE and Christian GRUBE – – 6 6 3 6 10 12 9 13 6 6 -16 – – 77 pts

8th GBR 55 Martin WRIGLEY and Alexander HUGHES – – 4 -19 5 13 4 1 16 12 1 12 19 – – 87 pts

470 Mixed – Leaders after 11 races, 1 discard (33 entries)

1st ISR 15 Nitai HASSON and Saar TAMIR – – 11 2 1 1 10 8 1 -20 7 1 1 – – 43 pts

2nd GER 13 Theres DAHNKE and Matti CIPRA – – 16 1 2 -21 6 1 12 4 4 4 5 – – 55 pts

3rd GBR 11 Vita HEATHCOTE and Ryan ORR – – 14 4 3 8 18 9 2 9 UFD 10 4 – – 81 pts

4th FRA 7 Marina LEFORT and Paco LEPOUTRE – – 7 3 15 -20 5 20 13 2 3 14 12 – – 94 pts

5th GBR 7 Amy SEABRIGHT and James TAYLOR – – 5 5 6 3 15 -22 15 1 21 7 17 – – 95 pts

6th ISR 121 Tal SADE and Noa LASRY – – -23 12 12 2 22 23 20 3 1 3 2 – – 100 pts

Full results available here . . .