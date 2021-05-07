Star World Championship returns to Kiel

The Star World Championships return to Germany where it will be part of Kiel Week 2021, with two events on the schedule.

First up will be the Junior Star World Championship – August 31 to September 3 – with upto 40 boats expected, and for the Star World Championship – September 4 to 11 – no less than 80 of the two-man keelboats are expected

The Star fleet is holding its World Championships in the capital of Schleswig-Holstein for the fifth time, after 1939, 1966, 1977 and 1993.

The German fleet has good memories of the World Championship in the German waters. In 1939, Walter von Hütschler and his crew Edgar Bern won the title, and Peter Hansohm/Christian Blankenburg won bronze.

In 1966, Germany went without a win in Kiel, but in 1977, Uwe von Below/Franz Wehofsich (NRV) won bronze. Incidentally, the gold medal that year went to America’s Cup legend Dennis Conner (USA) with his crew Ron Anderson.

In 1993, Alexander Hagen/Kai Falkenthal (NRV) also took third place. And this year, the German fleet is again looking to its home advantage in the class that has produced top sailors like no other.

The most successful German Star World Championship helmsman is Alexander Hagen with a total of six World Championship medals (2x gold, 2x silver and 2x bronze) – and that with five different crew members. However, the Olympic podium remained denied to the man from Hamburg.

Today, the Star is experiencing its second renaissance. In many nations, competitive sailors are rediscovering the two-man keelboat for themselves.

Always popular in the south of Germany, Flensburg has now become one of several youth bases in Central Europe. Four Star boats are available for youth teams on the Baltic Sea. And training weekends were already held in 2020 under the direction of Robert Stanjek.

Perhaps the first successes will already be seen at this year’s Junior World Championships in Kiel.

Obviously, no one has to worry about the future of the boat class even after 111 years – not least because of this news: As of September 2019, a total of 8556 Starboats have been built.

Star Junior World Championship: 31 August – 3 September 2021

Star World Championship: 4 – 11 September 2021

Kiel Week: 04 – 12 September 2021

Part I:

Saturday, Sept. 04, 2021 – Tuesday, Sept. 07, 2021:

2.4mR, 420, 505, Contender, Europe, ILCA 4, OK- Dinghy, Waspz.

Part II:

Thursday, Sept. 09, 2021 – Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021:

29er Euro Cup), ILCA 6 (men), iQFoil M/W, ILCA 6, J/24, J/70, J/80

World Championships:

Saturday, Sept. 04, 2021 – Wednesday, Sept. 08, 2021: FAREAST 28R Worlds;

Saturday, Sept. 04, 2021 – Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021: Star Worlds.

Offshore:

Saturday, Sept. 04, 2021 – Sunday, Sept. 05, 2021: Aalregatta & Welcome Race;

Monday, Sept. 06, 2021 – Wednesday, Sept. 08, 2021: Kiel-Cup;

Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 – Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021: Silbernes Band.