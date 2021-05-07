RYA awarded further £150,000 of Tackling Inequalities Funding

The RYA has been awarded a further £150,000 of National Lottery funding from Sport England’s Tackling Inequalities Fund and applications for funding are now open.

The Fund aims to help reduce the negative impact of COVID-19 and the widening of the inequalities in sport and physical activity.

Non-profit organisations and RYA OnBoard and Sailability venues in England are once again invited to apply for grants of up to £10,000 that will be used for projects which engage with:

Lower socio-economic groups Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic Communities Disabled People People with long term health conditions



The deadline for venues to submit completed application forms with supporting project plans is 26 May 2021.

More information about the funding, criteria, and application forms can be found on the RYA website here . . .

Find more information about Sport England Tackling Inequalities Funding . . .

See the full RYA document here . . .