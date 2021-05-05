470 European Championship – Day 4 Results

Day 4 of the 470 European Championship in Vilamoura, Portugal, with two more races completed.

In the women’s 470 fleet Britain’s Olympic pair, Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre, again won the first race of the day, following it with a ninth place and hold onto fourth overall.

Leaders Silvia Mas Depares and Patricia Cantero retain the lead, four points ahead of Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retoraz of France.

In third are the Swiss pair Linda Fahrni and Maja Siegenthaler who had the best day of the leading group, closing the gap on Depares and Cantero to ten points.

In the men’s event, the Kiwi pair Paul Snow-Hansen and Daniel Willcock lost their lead and sit one point behind Kevin Peponnet and Jeremie Mion of France.

Mathew Belcher and and Will Ryan of Australia are in third place.

Britains’ Olympic pair, Luke Patience and Chris Grube continue their battle with team-mates Martin Wrigley and Alexander Hughes, who won another race and are in sixth, two points ahead of Patience and Grube

In the Mixed Fleet, Nitai Hasson and Saar Tami of Israel struggled but retain a much reduced overall lead.

They are now just two points ahead of Germany’s Theres Dahnke and Matti Cipra, with Britain’s Vita Heathcote and Ryan Orr in third despite a UFD.

Amy Seabright and James Taylor won the first race of the day but then a 22 meant they ended the day worse off in eighth overall.

470 Women – Leaders after 9 races, 1 discard (18 entries)

1st ESP 18 Silvia MÁS DEPARES and Patricia CANTERO – – 3 3 2 3 3 -16 2 6 7 – – 29 pts

2nd FRA 9 Camille LECOINTRE and Aloise RETORNAZ – – 1 5 1 6 8 3 3 -11 6 – – 33 pts

3rd SUI 5 Linda FAHRNI and Maja SIEGENTHALER – – 6 8 4 2 -17 9 4 3 3 – – 39 pts

4th GBR 1 Hannah MILLS and Eilidh MCINTYRE – – 2 2 12 -17 11 1 6 1 9 – – 44 pts

5th BRA 177 Fernanda OLIVEIRA and Ana Luiza BARBACHAN – – 8 14 10 1 1 -18 9 12 4 – – 59 pts

6th SWE 34 Olivia BERGSTRÖM and Lovisa KARLSSON – – 13 10 9 5 4 6 5 -17 8 – – 60 pts

470 Men – Leaders after 9 races, 1 discrad (29 entries)

1st FRA 27 Kevin PEPONNET and Jeremie MION – – 9 9 1 4 -13 2 2 1 5 – – 33 pts

2nd NZL 1 Paul SNOW-HANSEN and Daniel WILLCOX – – 1 -10 6 7 1 4 4 3 8 – – 34 pts

3rd AUS 11 Mathew BELCHER and Will RYAN – – -13 1 7 3 8 5 5 2 11 – – 42 pts

4th SWE 349 Anton DAHLBERG and Fredrik BERGSTRÖM – – 5 5 2 9 15 7 UFD 4 2 – – 49 pts

5th ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Nicolas RODRIGUEZ – – 10 2 4 5 6 11 -12 8 3 – – 49 pts

6th GBR 55 Martin WRIGLEY and Alexander HUGHES – – 4 -19 5 13 4 1 16 12 1 – – 56 pts

7th GBR 4 Luke PATIENCE and Christian GRUBE – – 6 6 3 6 10 12 9 -13 6 – – 58 pts

470 Mixed – Leaders after 9 races, 1 discard (33 entries)

1st ISR 15 Nitai HASSON and Saar TAMIR – – 11 2 1 1 10 8 1 -20 8 – – 42 pts

2nd GER 13 Theres DAHNKE and Matti CIPRA – – 16 1 2 -21 6 1 12 4 4 – – 46 pts

3rd GBR 11 Vita HEATHCOTE and Ryan ORR – – 14 4 3 8 18 9 2 9 UFD – – 67 pts

4th FRA 7 Marina LEFORT and Paco LEPOUTRE – – 7 3 15 -20 5 20 13 2 3 – – 68 pts

5th ITA 5 Marco GRADONI and Alessandra DUBBINI – – 4 8 20 -25 3 16 4 10 5 – – 70 pts

6th USA 1834 Louisa NORDSTROM and Trevor BORNARTH – – 6 -26 8 4 4 15 9 15 9 – – 70 pts

7th FRA 91 Hugo LE CLECH and Colombe JULIA – – 12 7 7 5 7 5 -24 11 16 – – 70 pts

8th GBR 7 Amy SEABRIGHT and James TAYLOR – – 5 5 6 3 15 -22 15 1 22 – – 72 pts

Full results available here . . .