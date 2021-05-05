Cascais 49er and 49erFX Championship – Day 2 Results

The Clube Naval de Cascais hosted Cascais 49er and 49erFX Championship completed three more races on Wednesday.

The scratch French team of Lili Sebesi and Jauvin Yann keep their lead in the women’s 49erFX, now six points ahead of Kevin Fischer and Dubois Albane with Denmark’s Marie Nielsen and Marie Olsen in third.

Britain’s Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey slip a place to eighth overall.

In the men’s 49er fleet, Ian Barrows and Hans Henken of the USA keep their lead, but are under pressure from Marco Grael and Gabriel Borges of Brazil who won two of the three races.

Nevin Snow and Dane Wilson of the US, who won the first race of the day, are in third place.

No British crews in the men’s 49er event.

49erFX Cascais Championship – Leaders after 6 races (1 discard) (28 entries)

1st FRA Sebesi Lili and Jauvin Yann – – 2 1 7 -20 7 3 – – 20 pts

2nd FRA FISCHER Kevin and Dubois Albane – – 1 -19 8 3 15 1 – – 28 pts

3rd DEN Ida Marie Baad Nielsen and Marie Thusgaard Olsen – – 3 -12 9 9 2 5 – – 28 pts

4th GER Tina Lutz and Susann Beucke – – -21 4 13 8 3 2 – – 30 pts

5th ESP TaMARA ECHEGOYEN and PAULA BARCELO – – 7 2 3 -19 13 6 – – 31 pts

6th BRA Martine Soffiatti grael and Kahena kunze – – 4 6 4 7 11 -13 – – 32 pts

7th NED Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz – – 5 14 2 12 1 -15 – – 34 pts

8th GBR Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey – – 6 -20 1 4 14 9 – – 34 pts

9th FRA Matilde Lovadina and Marine Riou – – -29 10 12 2 10 8 – – 42 pts

10th SGP Kimberly Lim and Cecilia Low – – -23 9 16 5 5 7 – – 42 pts

49er Cascais Championship – Leaders after 6 races (1 discard (11 entries)

1st USA Ian Barrows and Hans Henken – – 3 1 1 3 -12 2 – – 10 pts

2nd BRA Marco Soffiatti Grael and Gabriel Borges – – 1 2 -12 7 1 1 – – 12 pts

3rd USA Nevin Snow and Dane Wilson – – 4 3 2 1 3 -5 – – 13 pts

4th IRL Robert Dickson and Sean Waooilove – – 2 5 -12 2 2 8 – – 19 pts

5th FRA Revil Theo and DEPERY Tim – – 5 7 -12 4 6 7 – – 29 pts

6th CAN William Jones and Evan DePaul – – 7 6 -12 9 7 6 – – 35 pts

7th FRA Robert Solune and Sipan Valentin – – 6 4 3 -12 12 12 – – 37 pts

8th SUI Joshua Richner and Nilo Schurer – – -12 8 12 8 5 4 – – 37 pts

9th FRA Hippolyte Machetti and Sidoine Dantas – – -12 12 12 6 8 3 – – 41 pts

10th POR Jorge Lima and Josa Costa – – -12 12 12 5 4 12 – – 45 pts

11th FRA GIROU Aristide and CHAUVIN Noah – – -12 12 12 12 12 12 – – 60 pts

Full results available here . . .