Cascais 49er and 49erFX Championship – Day 2 Results

The Clube Naval de Cascais hosted Cascais 49er and 49erFX Championship completed three more races on Wednesday.
The scratch French team of Lili Sebesi and Jauvin Yann keep their lead in the women’s 49erFX, now six points ahead of Kevin Fischer and Dubois Albane with Denmark’s Marie Nielsen and Marie Olsen in third.
Britain’s Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey slip a place to eighth overall.
In the men’s 49er fleet, Ian Barrows and Hans Henken of the USA keep their lead, but are under pressure from Marco Grael and Gabriel Borges of Brazil who won two of the three races.
Nevin Snow and Dane Wilson of the US, who won the first race of the day, are in third place.
No British crews in the men’s 49er event.
49erFX Cascais Championship – Leaders after 6 races (1 discard) (28 entries)
1st FRA Sebesi Lili and Jauvin Yann – – 2 1 7 -20 7 3 – – 20 pts
2nd FRA FISCHER Kevin and Dubois Albane – – 1 -19 8 3 15 1 – – 28 pts
3rd DEN Ida Marie Baad Nielsen and Marie Thusgaard Olsen – – 3 -12 9 9 2 5 – – 28 pts
4th GER Tina Lutz and Susann Beucke – – -21 4 13 8 3 2 – – 30 pts
5th ESP TaMARA ECHEGOYEN and PAULA BARCELO – – 7 2 3 -19 13 6 – – 31 pts
6th BRA Martine Soffiatti grael and Kahena kunze – – 4 6 4 7 11 -13 – – 32 pts
7th NED Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz – – 5 14 2 12 1 -15 – – 34 pts
8th GBR Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey – – 6 -20 1 4 14 9 – – 34 pts
9th FRA Matilde Lovadina and Marine Riou – – -29 10 12 2 10 8 – – 42 pts
10th SGP Kimberly Lim and Cecilia Low – – -23 9 16 5 5 7 – – 42 pts
49er Cascais Championship – Leaders after 6 races (1 discard (11 entries)
1st USA Ian Barrows and Hans Henken – – 3 1 1 3 -12 2 – – 10 pts
2nd BRA Marco Soffiatti Grael and Gabriel Borges – – 1 2 -12 7 1 1 – – 12 pts
3rd USA Nevin Snow and Dane Wilson – – 4 3 2 1 3 -5 – – 13 pts
4th IRL Robert Dickson and Sean Waooilove – – 2 5 -12 2 2 8 – – 19 pts
5th FRA Revil Theo and DEPERY Tim – – 5 7 -12 4 6 7 – – 29 pts
6th CAN William Jones and Evan DePaul – – 7 6 -12 9 7 6 – – 35 pts
7th FRA Robert Solune and Sipan Valentin – – 6 4 3 -12 12 12 – – 37 pts
8th SUI Joshua Richner and Nilo Schurer – – -12 8 12 8 5 4 – – 37 pts
9th FRA Hippolyte Machetti and Sidoine Dantas – – -12 12 12 6 8 3 – – 41 pts
10th POR Jorge Lima and Josa Costa – – -12 12 12 5 4 12 – – 45 pts
11th FRA GIROU Aristide and CHAUVIN Noah – – -12 12 12 12 12 12 – – 60 pts