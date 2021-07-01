RYA Chief Executive Sarah Treseder moving on

The Royal Yachting Association has confirmed that Sarah Treseder will be moving on from the organisation to become the next Chief Executive at the UK Chamber of Shipping, replacing Bob Sanguinetti.

Sarah is a member of the British Olympic Association Board and a Younger Brother of Trinity House and has successfully led the RYA for more than 10 years. She will bring a wealth of experience to her new role and is due to take up the position in October 2021.

UK Chamber of Shipping President John Denholm added: “I am absolutely thrilled we have secured someone of Sarah’s calibre to lead the UK Chamber of Shipping. Sarah has had a stellar career spanning roles in sporting and other sectors and I know she will provide strong leadership for the Chamber. I look forward to working closely with her in the months and years ahead.”

Sarah will continue in her role as RYA CEO until the end of August, whilst the recruitment process takes place, allowing her successor to participate in the formulation of the next four-year RYA strategy which will be launched in 2021/22.

