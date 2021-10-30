Tickets available for RYA Dinghy & Watersports Show

Tickets are now on sale for the new-look RYA Dinghy & Watersports Show 2022, presented by Suzuki, at Farnborough International Exhibition Centre.

The revamped heads RYA Dinghy & Watersports Show heads to the new venue at Farnborough International for the first time on the weekend of 26-27 February 2022.

Along with the traditional dinghy sailing exhibitors, talks and features, the show will also showcase a range of watersports.

“For 70 years the show has proudly hosted some of the greatest names in the industry and for 2022 we’re busy planning a full range of expert speakers across three stages.”

“We are welcoming back some much-loved dinghy sailing favourites alongside watersports coaches, medallists and more” said Celia Edgington, RYA shows and promotions manager.



New for 2022 is the Watersports Zone featuring the latest kit and gear, rigging demos, foiling features and ‘have a go’ experiences.

Plus the sport’s biggest personalities who’ll be on hand throughout the weekend to answer any of your questions whether you want to make a purchase, improve your technique or get started in something new.

Advance tickets are available at a special discount rate from £11.00 for RYA members and £13.50 for non-members.

Children go FREE and weekend tickets are also available.

Ticket details available here . . .

