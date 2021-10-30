No Racing on day 2 of PalmaVela due to Strong Winds

Strong winds on the Bay of Palma Saturday have put paid to racing on the second day of the 17th PalmaVela regatta, but racing was completed on Friday, the opening day.

Although there were a series of postponements up until the planned race start time of 13:00hrs, the PRO made the decision to cancel racing for the day.

The forecast looks better for Sunday which is scheduled to be the third and final day of competition.

The ten strong TP52 fleet had little enthusiasm to go afloat considering the conditions and the fact their Rolex TP52 World Championships start here on Tuesday.

Earlier on Friday in the TP52 fleet the double world champions Platoon – steered by German owner-driver which proved they are on form.

The silver hulled Vrölijk design which has local Palma sailor Jordi Calafat as strategist was third on the first race which was won by Bronenosec – with Vasco Vascotto calling tactics – and then the current 52 SUPER SERIES circuit leader won the second race of the day to lead the ten boat fleet but only on countback.

Platoon, Quantum Racing – which is being steered by Terry Hutchinson – and Bronenosec are all tied on four points after Friday’s two races.

On the ORC Class 0 race course it is the vintage TP52 Aifos 500 which leads the class after a first and third Friday.

So too in ORC Class 1 there are two of the three Club Swan 42s racing tied on points, winners of the second race Pedro Vaquer’s Nadir leading but on tie break.

Nicolás González’s Dufour 40 from Barcelona won the only race for ORC 3.

Racing for the Spanish Cup, Javier Scherk’s Gunter leads the Dragon class after winning one race and twice finishing second and so holding a two points lead over Jorge Forteza’s Mr Nova.

In the J/80s Dr Chacartegui leads with two wins and a second today, while Patrick Harris is on top of the Flying 15 class.

Full results available here . . .