RYA Dinghy & Watersports Show continues to deliver

Farnborough International welcomed the RYA Dinghy & Watersports Show supported by Sunsail (24-25 February 2024)

Featuring dinghy sailing, windsurfing, wingsurfing and foiling as well as paddleboarding, the show traditionally brings together participants, clubs, training centres and Class Associations, with equipment manufacturers and retailers from right across the small boat sailing and boardsports community.

The show expanded to see 171 exhibitors, with 8,900 visitors from all over the UK as well as overseas.

This represents an increase in attendance on last year – the 2023 show welcomed 8,500 visitors – and a continuing upward trend from the all-time low of 7,000 in 2022, the first year at the new venue.



There was standing room only at a majority of the expert talks and workshops across the show’s three stages (Main Stage, Knowledge Zone and Watersports Stage), including show favourite Mark Rushall’s talk on tactics, instructor Mia Adcock on wings and foils, and the British Sailing Squad iQFOiL women in their windfoiling workshop.

During the show weekend, the 1948 Olympic Firefly ‘Jacaranda’ was the winner of the prestigious Concours d’Elegance – best boat in show – while Draycote Water Sailing Club was crowned the RYA Club of the Year supported by Gallagher.

RYA Director of Sport Development Rob Clark . . . “There was just an amazing atmosphere across the show weekend, with so many people discovering new kit, skills and techniques to help them progress their water-based passions, and some healthy business relationships to be had as well,”

“The RYA organises this show to bring together the small boat sailing and watersports community and there’s really nothing else like it in the world. We’re a community that’s so generous in sharing our time, knowledge and passion with others and that is so evident in what we saw across a fantastic weekend.”

