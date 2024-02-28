OK Dinghy World Championship – Craig in control on day 3

Nick Craig discards a 3rd place result to take a four point lead after day 3 of the 2024 OK Dinghy World Championships in Brisbane, Australia.

After six races Craig (-3, 1) has a four point lead from countryman Andy Davis (2, -6) on 10 pts, with Australia’s Roger Blasse (1, 3) now third with 14 pts.

In fourth place is Steve McDowell (-7, 5) of New Zealand with 17 pts, fifth Mike Williams (6, -11) and sixth Johan Bjoerling (1, 2) of Denmark (Top Image).



Craig and Blasse matched scores (1 and 3) in the blue flight races, while Bjoerling topped the Orange flight with a 1 and 2, and Kiwi Sean Cleary posted a 3 and 1 in the purple, to jump into ninth overall.

Racing will continue in gold and silver fleets after a lay day.

OK Dinghy World Championships – Day 3 Leaders after 6 races (111 entries)

1st GBR 2261 Nick Craig – – 1 1 1 2 -3 1 – – 6 pts

2nd GBR 11 Andy Davis – – 2 1 3 2 2 -6 – – 10 pts

3rd AUS 1 Roger Blasse – – -10 5 4 1 1 3 – – 14 pts

4th NZL 11 Steve McDowell – – 2 6 1 3 -7 5 – – 17 pts

5th AUS 825 Mike Williams – – 5 2 4 6 6 -11 – – 23 pts

6th DEN 6 Johan Bjoerling – – -58 6 10 5 1 2 – – 24 pts

7th SWE 73 Patric Mure – – -58 6 7 3 10 2 – – 28 pts

8th GBR 44 Chris Turner – – 1 -13 9 9 4 7 – – 30 pts

9th NZL 620 Sean Cleary – – 8 10 -58 9 3 1 – – 31 pts

10th NZL 4 Mark Perrow – – -22 14 2 1 8 8 – – 33 pts

11th NZL 592 Rod Davis – – 6 3 6 13 6 -15 – – 34 pts

12th AUS 15 David Clark – – 5 3 7 10 -12 10 – – 35 pts

13th AUS 5 Brent Williams – – 13 11 3 5 -14 7 – – 39 pts

14th AUS 791 Mark Skelton – – 4 7 10 11 -12 8 – – 40 pts

15th NZL 60 Gordon Sims – – 12 12 8 4 5 -24 – – 41 pts

16th NZL 17 Paul Rhodes – – -31 4 9 7 15 6 – – 41 pts

17th AUS 10 Tim Davies – – -22 9 12 8 10 4 – – 43 pts

18th AUS 9 Andre Blasse – – -29 7 11 8 5 12 – – 43 pts

19th DEN 22 ask askholm – – -15 11 6 8 8 10 – – 43 pts

20th DEN 61 Henrik Kofoed-Larsen – – 3 -58 8 19 11 3 – – 44 pts

