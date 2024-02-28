470 World Championship – Japan’s Isozaki and Seki top leaderboard on day 2

Second day of the 470 World Championship in Palma, Mallorca.

The day 1 leaders, Japan’s Tetsuya Isozaki and Yurie Seki (5, 2) now top the leaderboard with 10 pts, while defending champions Keiju Okada and Miho Yoshioka (3, 4) of Japan move into second on 11 pts.

Simon Diesch and Anna Markfort (3, -7) of Germany hold their third place with 12 pts, with Camille Lecointre and Jeremie Mion (1, 9) of France in fourth with 15 pts.

Ai and Yugo Yoshida (4, 12) of Japan drop to a four-way tie with Vita Heathcote and Chris Grube (9, 1), Jordi Xammer and Nora Brugman (8, -11) of Spain, and Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris (-11, 2) all on 19 pts.

Stuart McNay and Lara Dallman-Weiss the USA (1, 12) follow them in 9th overall with 20 pts.

For the two top British pairs, the day’s results, with Heathcote and Grube winning the second race were timely, as Olympic qualification rivals, the Italian pair Giacomo Ferrari and Alessandra Dubbini also won a flight race, putting them in 12th overall.

Racing will continue with three days of Gold/Silver fleet racing, then the top 10 teams will race each other in the concluding Medal Race on the sixth and final day of competition, Sunday 3 March.

470 World Championship – Leaders after 5 races, 1 discard (61 entries)

1st JPN 22 Tetsuya ISOZAKI and Yurie SEKI – – -21 2 1 5 2 – – 10 pts

2nd JPN 8 Keiju OKADA and Miho YOSHIOKA – – 2 2 -8 3 4 – – 11 pts

3rd GER 11 Simon DIESCH and Anna MARKFORT – – 3 1 5 3 -7 – – 12 pts

4th FRA 1 Camille LECOINTRE and Jeremie MION – – 1 4 -12 1 9 – – 15 pts

5th JPN 55 Ai YOSHIDA and Yugo YOSHIDA – – 1 -21 2 4 12 – – 19 pts

6th GBR 4 Vita HEATHCOTE and Chris GRUBE – – 2 7 -13 9 1 – – 19 pts

7th ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Nora BRUGMAN – – 3 1 7 8 -11 – – 19 pts

8th GBR 55 Martin WRIGLEY and Bettine HARRIS – – 4 3 10 -11 2 – – 19 pts

9th USA 1842 Stuart MCNAY and Lara DALLMAN-WEISS – – -17 5 2 1 12 – – 20 pts

10th AUT 1 Lara VADLAU and Lukas MAEHR – – 4 -12 3 10 5 – – 22 pts

11th ISR 15 Nitai HASSON and Noa LASRY – – 8 -10 7 2 6 – – 23 pts

12th ITA 3 Giacomo FERRARI and Alessandra DUBBINI – – 10 7 6 -24 1 – – 24 pts

13th POR 25 Beatriz GAGO and Rodolfo PIRES – – 9 15 3 -16 3 – – 30 pts

14th ITA 6 Elena BERTA and Bruno FESTO – – 9 10 5 7 UFD – – 31 pts

15th CHN 311 Zangjun XU and Yixiao LYU – – 6 6 BFD 16 4 – – 32 pts

16th GER 50 Theresa LÖFFLER and Christopher HOERR – – -14 9 11 6 6 – – 32 pts

17th JPN 46 Daichi TAKAYAMA and Fuyuka MORITA – – 7 -13 8 13 7 – – 35 pts

18th FRA 10 Manon PENNANEAC’H and Pierre WILLIOT – – -21 8 9 5 14 – – 36 pts

19th GER 10 Luise WANSER and Philipp AUTENRIETH – – -19 11 13 10 3 – – 37 pts

20th CHN 373 Jianyong XU and Yani XU – – -23 9 4 19 5 – – 37 pts

Other GBR:

34th GBR 11 Charlie LEIGH and Ryan ORR – – 6 24 RET 15 11 – – 56 pts

35th GBR 9 Hannah BRISTOW and James TAYLOR – – 15 13 -18 17 13 – – 58 pts

38th GBR 895 Haydn SEWELL and Faye CHATTERTON – – 16 16 -21 18 13 – – 63 pts

Full results available here . . .