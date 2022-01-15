RORC Transatlantic Race – Maserati first to finish

The Giovanni Soldini skippered Multi70, Maserati, crossed the finish in Granada at 05:51 UTC on 15 Jan to take Multihull Line Honours.

Maserati snatched victory on the final run into the finish of the RORC Transatlantic Race, overtaking both Powerplay and Argo to record a 55 minute win.

Second was Peter Cunningham’s PowerPlay and third to finish Jason Carroll’s Argo.

The leading monohull, the maxi Comanche of Mitch Booth, had some 470 nm still to sail as the Multihulls finished.

RORC Transatlantic Race 2022 – Line Honours:

1st ITA Maserati – 15 Jan 05:51 – 6d 18h 51m 41s – 6d 18h 51m 41s

2nd CAY Powerplay – 15 Jan 06:46 – 6d 19h 46m 42s – 6d 19h 46m 42s

3rd USA Argo – 15 Jan 09:14 – 6d 22h 14m 59s – 6d 22h 14m 59s