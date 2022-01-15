Sail Melbourne – Day 3

Tokyo Olympic champion Matt Wearn has continued his domination of the ILCA 7 Laser class, posting his sixth straight race win at Sail Melbourne.
Australian Sailing Squad athletes Zoe Thomson and Grae Morris also enjoyed the strong winds on offer, as they lead the ILCA 6 Radial and iQFOiL classes respectively.
Three full days of racing have brought plenty of action at Sail Melbourne 2022, and with some classes entering their final days tomorrow, the next two days are set to provide more on-water fleet racing.
Sail Melbourne 2022 – Day 3 leading results:
ILCA 7 (10 boats)
1st Matt Wearn (1), 1, 1, 1, 1, 1 – 5 pts
2nd Samuel King (2) 2, 2, 2, 2 2 – 10 pts
ILCA 6 (28 boats)
1st: Zoe Thomson 1, 3, 1, (10), 1, 1 – 7 pts
2nd Evie Saunders 2, 4, 2, 5, 2, 3 – 13 pts
3rd: Mara Stransky 5, (RAF), 9, 1, 3, 2 – 20 pts
Mixed 470 (7 boats)
1st Chris Charlwood & Amelia Catt 1, 2, 1, (2), 1, 1 – 6 pts
2nd: Nia Jerwood & Conor Nicholas 2, 1, 2, 4, 2, (8) – 11 pts
49er (6 boats)
1st Jim Colley & Sean Connor 4, (7), 1, 3, 3, 1, 2, 2, 3 – 19 pts
2nd: Thomas Needham & Joel Turner (7), 1, 7, 2, 1, 4, 3, 4, 1 – 23 pts
49erFX (5 boats)
1st Laura Harding & Annie Wilmot 1, 1, (2), 1, 2, 1, 2, 1, 2 – 11 pts
2nd: Tess Lloyd & Dervla Duggan 2, 3, 1, 4, 1, 2, 1, (OCS), 1 – 15 pts
Kite Boards after 11 races (10 kites)
1st Zac Pullen – 10 pts
2nd Oscar Timm – 28 pts
3rd Jake Timm – 35 pts
Wind Foil after 8 races (21 boards)
1st: Grae Morris – 8 pts
2nd Caelin Winchcombe – 13 pts