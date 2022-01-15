Sail Melbourne – Day 3

Tokyo Olympic champion Matt Wearn has continued his domination of the ILCA 7 Laser class, posting his sixth straight race win at Sail Melbourne.

Australian Sailing Squad athletes Zoe Thomson and Grae Morris also enjoyed the strong winds on offer, as they lead the ILCA 6 Radial and iQFOiL classes respectively.

Three full days of racing have brought plenty of action at Sail Melbourne 2022, and with some classes entering their final days tomorrow, the next two days are set to provide more on-water fleet racing.

Sail Melbourne 2022 – Day 3 leading results:

ILCA 7 (10 boats)

1st Matt Wearn (1), 1, 1, 1, 1, 1 – 5 pts

2nd Samuel King (2) 2, 2, 2, 2 2 – 10 pts

ILCA 6 (28 boats)

1st: Zoe Thomson 1, 3, 1, (10), 1, 1 – 7 pts

2nd Evie Saunders 2, 4, 2, 5, 2, 3 – 13 pts

3rd: Mara Stransky 5, (RAF), 9, 1, 3, 2 – 20 pts

Mixed 470 (7 boats)

1st Chris Charlwood & Amelia Catt 1, 2, 1, (2), 1, 1 – 6 pts

2nd: Nia Jerwood & Conor Nicholas 2, 1, 2, 4, 2, (8) – 11 pts

49er (6 boats)

1st Jim Colley & Sean Connor 4, (7), 1, 3, 3, 1, 2, 2, 3 – 19 pts

2nd: Thomas Needham & Joel Turner (7), 1, 7, 2, 1, 4, 3, 4, 1 – 23 pts

49erFX (5 boats)

1st Laura Harding & Annie Wilmot 1, 1, (2), 1, 2, 1, 2, 1, 2 – 11 pts

2nd: Tess Lloyd & Dervla Duggan 2, 3, 1, 4, 1, 2, 1, (OCS), 1 – 15 pts

Kite Boards after 11 races (10 kites)

1st Zac Pullen – 10 pts

2nd Oscar Timm – 28 pts

3rd Jake Timm – 35 pts

Wind Foil after 8 races (21 boards)

1st: Grae Morris – 8 pts

2nd Caelin Winchcombe – 13 pts

Full list of results