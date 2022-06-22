Merlin Rocket Silver Tiller – Shoreham

Shoreham SC put on another great weekend of Craftinsure Silver Tiller sailing with 30 Merlin Rockets attending.

Overall winners after five races were Andy Davis and Pippa Kilsby from South Staffs SC counting a 1,2,1,3, scoreline for seven points.

They finished five points ahead of Jon Gorringe and Pete Gray of Parkstone SC with a 4,1,6,1, which might have been closer but for a BFD in race 4.

In third place were Chris Jennings and Pete Nicholson of Burghfield SC, another team with a BFD spoiling their scoreline total of 19 points.

The Saturday saw just two races completed as the increasing wind strength took a toll no boats and bodies, and the race team wisely decided to send the fleet ashore.

At this point Davis and Kilsby were tied on five points with Gorringe and Gray, each having won a race.

A northerly force 3 welcomed the fleet back to the racecourse on Sunday and again increased as the day wore on.

Caroline Croft and Faye Chatterton from Lymington Town SC took race 3 ahead of Davis and Kilsby.

Then in race 4, Davis and Kilsby took their second race win, this ahead of Jennings and Nicholson.

In the final race it was close battle for the podium places, with Gorringe and Gray taking the race win ahead of Jennings and Nicholson, but the third place of Davis and Kilsby enough to give them overall victory.

Special thanks go to the race team and the many club members who organized the event.

The next Craftinsure Silver Tiller will see the Merlin Rockets return to Waveney and Oulton Broad YC for the first time in a number of years on Saturday 17 August.

Merlin Rocket Silver Tiller – Shorham (30 entries)

1st 3735 Andy Davis and Pippa Kilsby 1 -4 2 1 3 – – 7 pts

2nd 3791 Jon Gorringe and Pete Gray 4 1 6 -31 1 – – 12 pts

3rd 3775 Chris Jennings and Pete Nicholson 12 3 -31 2 2 – – 19 pts

4th 3786 Dave Wade and Ben Rayner 8 7 -10 3 4 – – 22 pts

5th 3803 Caroline Croft and Faye Chatterton -10 10 1 10 6 – – 27 pts

6th 3796 William Warren and Megan Pascoe 7 6 3 -13 12 – – 28 pts

7th 3781 Dave Winder and Anna Blake 9 -31 9 8 7 – – 33 pts

8th 3683 Arthur Henderson and Livvy Bell 16 -31 4 5 13 – – 38 pts

9th 3763 Mark Barnes and Rebecca Bines -18 11 5 9 14 – – 39 pts

10th 3782 Ed Chapman and Chris Kilsby -31 2 31 4 5 – – 42 pts

11th 3696 Alex Warren and Jonty Freeman -14 12 11 11 8 – – 42 pts

12th 3801 Matt Biggs and Befa Jones 20 -31 7 6 10 – – 43 pts

13th 3747 Ben Palmer and Mark Heather 11 14 -31 7 11 – – 43 pts

14th 3802 Simon Potts and Sam Mottershead 3 5 8 -31 31 – – 47 pts

15th 3772 Dan Heaton and Tom Heaton -17 13 14 12 9 – – 48 pts

Full results available here . . .