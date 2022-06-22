Kiel Week 2022 – Olympic classes on hold

For the start of the Olympic part of Kiel Week the wind failed to appear and all dinghy racing was postponed for the day.

No races were possible in the eight Olympic disciplines or for the 11th ACO Musto Skiff World Championships.

Next attempt will be Thursday from 11 o’clock with the final races to be completed by Sunday, 26 June.

Although only one more race was possible on the offshore course on Wednesday, there were still six races in the books in the end, including four up-and-downs as well as two coastal races.

That concluded the Kiel Cup with overall German winners from Berlin “Intermezzo”/Jens Kuphal/ORC I/II and Flensburg Knut Freudenberg/”Halbtrocken”/ORC III/IV.

