Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez – It’s a kind of magic!

Wind, sun and the most beautiful classic and modern boats in the Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez Regatta.

Defying the most pessimistic forecasts and thanks to a postponement, the third day of racing was ultimately perfectly inserted between the breeze day of Monday, and the light weather of Tuesday.





The BMW Trophy will be awarded this year to the best of the eminently sporting group of the IRCC.

Halfway through, after three valid races, it is difficult to predict the potential winner.

Lisa R, Giovanni Di Vicenzo’s Ker 46 shone in the breeze on Monday.Then the A40 Vito 2 of Gian Marco Magrini answered him Tuesday in the light air.

But it is Lisa R who Wednesday ‘pulls the chestnuts out of the fire’ in medium time.

The second part of the week promises to be exciting.

Vadim Yakimenko (Freccia Rossa – red arrow) and Stéphane Névé (Spirit of Malouen) go blow for blow at the head of the group of 52 feet boats, which include the TP52.

