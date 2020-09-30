49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 European Championships – Day 2

Unfortunately due to lack of wind, no racing was possible on day 2 of the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 European Championships.

This meant a lot of waiting around in not very warm conditions for the 125 teams entered for the event on Lake Attersee, Austria.

While the competitors were waiting for wind, a training flight of the Flying Bulls moved their airshow over Attersee in the afternoon to to keep everyone entertained.

For Thursday, starts are scheduled again for 11:00 pm. Should three races be sailed in all classes, qualifying races are complete and the final race series can take place from Friday to Sunday.

