America’s Cup – Everybody’s doing it . . .

Following the flight of the British second AC75 to New Zealand, the second AC75 of the Italian challenger Luna Rossa is also on the move.

The second AC75 of the challenger of record, Luna Rossa Prada Pirtelli, left builder Persico Marine by road transporter, to be loaded on an Antonov cargo plane to Auckland where the final fit-out will take place.





Most of the Luna Rossa team are already in Auckland, carrying out the two weeks of mandatory quarantine upon entering New Zealand.

Luna Rossa 2 will complete the challenger fleet of second generation AC75s in New Zealand.

After the Christmas Racing in December, they will compete in the Prada Cup to decide the official Challenger for the 36th America’s Cup.

