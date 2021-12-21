The Ocean Race 2022-23 – Stopover dates announced

The Ocean Race 2022-23 will visit nine international cities over a six-month period, with leg one starting from Alicante, Spain, on 15 January 2023.

The two racing fleets (the foiling IMOCAs and one-design VO65s) will depart on a 32,000 nautical mile (60,000 km) race around the world in separate divisions.

The first leg is a 1,900 nautical mile sprint from Alicante to Cabo Verde, the first time the Race has stopped at the African archipelago.

Leg 2 will start on 25 January and see the fleets racing across the equator, south to Cape Town, the 12th time the Race has stopped in the southern tip of Africa.

This will also be the first of three ‘haul-out’ stops, where the boats will be lifted from the water for maintenance.



Next up is a record-breaking leg – the longest racing distance in the 50-year history of the event – a 12,750 nautical mile, one-month marathon to Itajaí, Brazil.

In the finest tradition of The Ocean Race, this leg takes the IMOCA and VO65 sailors down to the Roaring Forties and Furious Fifties of the Southern Ocean.

Antarctica is to the right and the fleet will need to pass all three great southern Capes – the Cape of Good Hope, Cape Leeuwin, and Cape Horn – to port, without stopping, for the first time.

There will be another extended, haul-out stopover in Itajaí, Brazil, following this epic southern leg before racing resumes heading north, through the doldrums, across the equator and up to Newport, Rhode Island, on the east coast of the United States.

From there, the Race returns to Europe, with a transatlantic leg to Aarhus, Denmark, followed by a Fly-By of Kiel, Germany, en route to a stop in The Hague, The Netherlands.

Then, it’s the final offshore leg – the Grand Finale – to Genova, Italy, for a Mediterranean finish to the race.

The Ocean Race 2022-23 – Race Schedule

To be confirmed – Prologue Race(s): September to December 2022

Alicante, Spain – Leg 1 start: 15 January 2023

Cabo Verde – ETA: 22 January; Leg 2 start: 25 January

Cape Town, South Africa – ETA: 9 February; Leg 3 start: 26/27 February (TBC)

Itajaí, Brazil – ETA: 1 April; Leg 4 start: 23 April

Newport, RI, USA – ETA: 10 May; Leg 5 start: 21 May

Aarhus, Denmark – ETA: 30 May; Leg 6 start: 8 June

Kiel, Germany (Fly-By) – 9 June

The Hague, The Netherlands – ETA: 11 June; Leg 7 start: 15 June

Genova, Italy – The Grand Finale – ETA: 25 June, 2023; Final In-Port Race: 1 July, 2023

Related post:

The Ocean Race 2022-23 will start 15 January 2023 from Alicante