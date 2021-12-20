Palamos Christmas Race – Light wind causes confusion for 420

No racing Monday at the Palamos Christmas Race on the Costa Brava except for one race sailed in the 470 mixed class and the 420 yellow group.

The 420 yellow group race 3 was abandoned when most of the fleet had already crossed the finishing line.

Following several protests by sailors, the Jury decided for the boats that finished the race be reinstated and scored according to their finishing position.

And for boats that did not finish until the RC abandoned the race be scored average points in Race 3.

This leaves a very confusing position in the 420 event, which should be clarified in Tuesday’s results.

First to finish were Pau Llibre and Alberto Marsens of Spain.

Britain’s First day leaders, Alice Davis and Oliver Rayner will receive redress.

The weather forecast for Tuesday is for NE winds of 8 knots.