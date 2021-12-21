Palamos Christmas Race – Day 3 results

After the chaos of day 2, racing got back on track at the Palamos Christmas Race on the Costa Brava.

Now leading the 420 fleet are Marc Mesquida and Ramon Jaume of Spain with 15 points, and two points ahead of Colin Postel and Louis Arnauld of France.

Best placed British competitors are fifth placed Henry Heathcote and Hector Bennett with 22 points.

Next are Oliver Meadcroft and Oscar Cawthorne in 22nd with 45 points.

It was not a good day for day 1 leaders, Britain’s Alice Davis and Oliver Rayner, who after a redress score of 33 for the chaotic race 3 Monday, had a 20 and BFDTuesday putting them 30th overall with 57 points.

In the mixed 470 fleet (20 entries) – Marco Graddoni and Alessandra Dubbini of Italy lead with 16 points after eight races.

Leading the ILCA4 (45 entries) is Xavier Garcia of Spain, tied on eight points with Tatu Uusitalo of Finland after five races.

In the ILCA6 (63 entries) the leader is Daan Boekholt of Holland two points ahead of Daniel Cardona of Spain.

And in the ILCA7 (19 entries) leading is Ricard Castellvi of Spain, two points ahead of Pep Cazador Ribera of Spain after six races.

Wednesday is the final day of racing for the Christmas Race in Palamós.

420 – Leaders after Day 3 and 5 races, 1 discard (95 entries)

1st ESP 5 Marc MESQUIDA BARCELÓ and Ramon JAUME VILLANUEVA 1 3 BFD 10 1 – – 15 pts

2nd FRA 57041 Colin POSTEL and Louis ARNAULD -14 11 1 2 3 – – 17 pts

3rd ESP 55846 Pau LLIBRE VINYES-MIRALPEIX and Alberto MARSANS THEILACKER 4 6 1 6 -9 – – 17 pts

4th ESP 56833 Stella Maris ENRÍQUEZ GÓMEZ and María NÚÑEZ RODRÍGUEZ 8 3 -24 4 4 – – 19 pts

5th GBR 55244 Henry HEATHCOTE and Hector BENNETT 8 6 -9 3 5 – – 22 pts

6th FRA 57040 Jeanne LARNICOL and Aristide DELIN -33 10 10 1 2 – – 23 pts

Other GBR

22nd GBR 57004 Oliver MEADOWCROFT and Oscar CAWTHORNE 17 -20 3 17 8 – – 45 pts

30th GBR 56108 Alice DAVIS and Oliver RAYNER 3 1 RDG 20 BFD – – 57 pts

35th GBR 57214 Harry GEORGE and Ralph CAWTHORNE 14 14 27 11 BFD – – 66 pts

37th GBR 55942 Mathias POTTER and Ellie THOMAS -41 10 22 21 16 – – 69 pts

41st GBR 54852 Megan FARRER and Ellie RUSH 22 4 15 36 BFD – – 77 pts

43rd GBR 54849 George CREASY and David BROMILOW 6 18 BFD BFD 9 – – 82 pts

53rd GBR 2 Patrick BROMILOW and 4 4 21 RDG 33 BFD – – 91 pts

