Lanzarote Olympic Regatta – Grael and Kunze take lead in 49erFX

Day 2 for the two 49er fleets and the Laser ILCA 7 at the Lanzarote International Regatta. Some racing was completed for the 49erfX and the Laser ILCA 7, but none for the men’s 49er fleet (that I could find – Ed).
New leader in the women’s 49erFX are Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze (4,5,2) of Brazil with 14 points after discard.
Second are Helene Naess and Marie Ronnington (3,1,1) of Norway who had a storming day, with two wins and have 16 points. Third are Finland’s Ronja Grönblom and Veera Hokka (6,9,8)on 22 points.
Best placed Brits are Megan Brickwood and Stephanie Orton in ninth place with Freya Black and Saskia Tidey in tenth.
The men’s Laser ILCA 7 event only added one race, won by Britain’s Lorenzo Chiavarini, but it is team-mate Elliot Hanson (2) who takes the overall lead after four races.
Hanson has eight points after discard and is two points clear of Mike Beckett (-9) with Nooa Laukkanen (-25) of Finland in third place.
Racing continues through Saturday 19 February.
Women 49erFX – Leaders after 6 races (18 entries)
1st BRA Martine GRAEL and Kahena KUNZE 1 2 UFD 4 5 2 – – 14 pts
2nd NOR Helene NÆSS and Marie RØNNINGEN 4 7 UFD 3 1 1 – – 16 pts
3rd FIN Ronja GRÖNBLOM and Veera HOKKA 2 3 3 6 -9 8 – – 22 pts
4th CAN Ali TEN HOVE and Mariah MILLEN 3 -12 9 2 2 7 – – 23 pts
5th POL Aleksandra MELZACKA and Sandra JANKOWIAK -12 9 2 1 8 6 – – 26 pts
6th FRA Mathilde LOVADINA and Marine RIOU DNC 10 4 5 3 4 – – 26 pts
7th ESP Patricia SUAREZ and Maria CANTERO 6 5 8 -14 6 3 – – 28 pts
8th FRA Lara GRANIER and Amelie RIOU 8 8 6 7 7 UFD – – 36 pts
9th GBR Megan BRICKWOOD and Stephanie ORTON 5 6 11 8 -12 11 – – 41 pts
10th GBR Freya BLACK and Saskia TIDEY 7 -13 13 10 4 9 – – 43 pts
Men ILCA 7 – Leaders after 4 races (33 entries)
1st GBR Elliot HANSON -7 5 1 2 – – 8 pts
2nd GBR Michael BECKETT 2 6 2 -9 – – 10 pts
3rd FIN Nooa LAUKKANEN 1 7 4 -25 – – 12 pts
4th FIN Kaarle TAPPER 11 1 -15 3 – – 15 pts
5th GER Philipp BUHL 5 3 7 -14 – – 15 pts
6th FRA Bernaz JUAN BAPTISTA 3 2 -11 11 – – 16 pts
7th NOR Hermann TOMASGAARD -9 9 6 5 – – 20 pts
8th GBR Lorenzo CHIAVARINI 10 13 DNC 1 – – 24 pts
9th TUR Yigit Yalcin CITAK 6 -15 13 6 – – 25 pts
10th ESP Joan CARDONA 12 11 3 -19 – – 26 pts
