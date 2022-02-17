Lanzarote Olympic Regatta – Grael and Kunze take lead in 49erFX

Leader ILCA 7 – Elliot Hanson GBR

Day 2 for the two 49er fleets and the Laser ILCA 7 at the Lanzarote International Regatta. Some racing was completed for the 49erfX and the Laser ILCA 7, but none for the men’s 49er fleet (that I could find – Ed).

New leader in the women’s 49erFX are Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze (4,5,2) of Brazil with 14 points after discard.

Second are Helene Naess and Marie Ronnington (3,1,1) of Norway who had a storming day, with two wins and have 16 points. Third are Finland’s Ronja Grönblom and Veera Hokka (6,9,8)on 22 points.

Best placed Brits are Megan Brickwood and Stephanie Orton in ninth place with Freya Black and Saskia Tidey in tenth.

The men’s Laser ILCA 7 event only added one race, won by Britain’s Lorenzo Chiavarini, but it is team-mate Elliot Hanson (2) who takes the overall lead after four races.

Hanson has eight points after discard and is two points clear of Mike Beckett (-9) with Nooa Laukkanen (-25) of Finland in third place.

Racing continues through Saturday 19 February.

Women 49erFX – Leaders after 6 races (18 entries)

1st BRA Martine GRAEL and Kahena KUNZE 1 2 UFD 4 5 2 – – 14 pts

2nd NOR Helene NÆSS and Marie RØNNINGEN 4 7 UFD 3 1 1 – – 16 pts

3rd FIN Ronja GRÖNBLOM and Veera HOKKA 2 3 3 6 -9 8 – – 22 pts

4th CAN Ali TEN HOVE and Mariah MILLEN 3 -12 9 2 2 7 – – 23 pts

5th POL Aleksandra MELZACKA and Sandra JANKOWIAK -12 9 2 1 8 6 – – 26 pts

6th FRA Mathilde LOVADINA and Marine RIOU DNC 10 4 5 3 4 – – 26 pts

7th ESP Patricia SUAREZ and Maria CANTERO 6 5 8 -14 6 3 – – 28 pts

8th FRA Lara GRANIER and Amelie RIOU 8 8 6 7 7 UFD – – 36 pts

9th GBR Megan BRICKWOOD and Stephanie ORTON 5 6 11 8 -12 11 – – 41 pts

10th GBR Freya BLACK and Saskia TIDEY 7 -13 13 10 4 9 – – 43 pts

Men ILCA 7 – Leaders after 4 races (33 entries)

1st GBR Elliot HANSON -7 5 1 2 – – 8 pts

2nd GBR Michael BECKETT 2 6 2 -9 – – 10 pts

3rd FIN Nooa LAUKKANEN 1 7 4 -25 – – 12 pts

4th FIN Kaarle TAPPER 11 1 -15 3 – – 15 pts

5th GER Philipp BUHL 5 3 7 -14 – – 15 pts

6th FRA Bernaz JUAN BAPTISTA 3 2 -11 11 – – 16 pts

7th NOR Hermann TOMASGAARD -9 9 6 5 – – 20 pts

8th GBR Lorenzo CHIAVARINI 10 13 DNC 1 – – 24 pts

9th TUR Yigit Yalcin CITAK 6 -15 13 6 – – 25 pts

10th ESP Joan CARDONA 12 11 3 -19 – – 26 pts

