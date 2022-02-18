505 North American Championship – Early lead for McNAY and Paine

Stuart McNAY and Caleb Paine lead the 505 North American Championship.

With four races completed on day 1, class newcomers Stuart McNay and Caleb Paine have a nine point lead from Howard Hamlin and Jeff Nelson, with Mike Martin and Adam Lowry in third place.

McNay and Paine took two race wins, with one going to Martin and Lowry and one to Mike Holt and Rob Woelfel.

Alhough newcomers to the 505 fleet, McNay and Paine are no strangers to the top of the leaderboard, with 5 Olympics and a bronze medal between them.

British interest is on Ian Pinnell from Hayling Island SC, sailing with Carl Smit and Ireland’s Peter Scannell from the Monkstone Bay SC sailing with John Dunle.

In the boat park before the start of day 1 of the 505 North Americans 2022.

A total of 12 races planned to run through February 20 at the Clearwater Community Sailing Centre in Florida, USA

505 North American Championship – After 4 races (33 entries)

1st 89 Stuart McNAY and Caleb Paine 1 2 3 1 – – 7 pts

2nd 9160 Howard Hamlin and Jeff Nelson 3 3 8 2 – – 16 pts

3rd 9106 Mike Martin and Adam Lowry 2 1 4 10 – – 17 pts

4th 9003 Mike Holt and Rob Woelfel 5 9 1 5 – – 20 pts

5th 9004 Eric Anderson and Ethan Bixby 10 4 5 8 – – 27 pts

6th 8856 Ethan Bixby and TBA 6 7 11 4 – – 28 pts

7th 8786 Luke Ingalls and TBA 8 6 6 11 – – 31 pts

8th 9102 Douglas Hagan and Tim Böger 11 19 2 3 – – 35 pts

9th GBR 9238 Ian Pinnell and Carl Smit 4 12 15 19 – – 50 pts

10th IRL 8987 Peter Scannell and John Dunlea 15 14 10 15 – – 54 pts

11th 8937 Tim Murphy and Paul Pihl 17 11 14 13 – – 55 pts

12th 8854 Craig Thompson and TBA 16 5 9 28 – – 58 pts

13th 9173 Sterling Spruill and Mike Punnett 21 8 18 12 – – 59T pts

14th 8576 Mike Punnett and TBA 13 13 16 17 – – 59T pts

15th 9041 Henry Amthor and Dustin Romey 7 16 20 23 – – 66T pts

Full results available here . . .